Uttarakhand to Implement Uniform Civil Code by January End, Confirms CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami reiterated that the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will be implemented in the state by the end of this month.

He stressed for the need of a strong law which will be in the interest of the citizens of the state and ensure equality and justice in the society.

CM Dhami said, "A strong land law will be brought in the state soon, which will be in the interest of the citizens of the state. By the end of this month, Uniform Civil Code (UCC) will also be implemented in the state, which will ensure equality and justice in the society."

The Chief Minister held a public meeting at Shaheed Gabar Singh Chowk in Chamba, New Tehri and appealed for votes in favour of Municipal Chairman candidate Shobhana Dhanola and other councillor candidates.

He further said that while the "BJP government is taking concrete steps for the preservation and promotion of Sanatan culture," the Congress has always encouraged "vote bank politics."

"Due to vote bank politics, Congress has been supporting those who brought back Article 370," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Congress is the same party which has also been opposing public welfare schemes.

"Our government is constantly working with dedication to take the state to new heights of development. Expansion of better facilities in every area of the state, improvement in the field of education, health, and security are our priorities. At the same time, Congress has always worked to promote corruption and appeasement politics," he further said.

For the rapid development of Chamba as well as New Tehri district, he appealed to the people to make the BJP victorious with a huge majority in the municipal elections.

Earlier CM Dhami extended his heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the people of the state on the occasion of Makar Sankranti and Uttarayan festival on Monday.

In his greetings message on this occasion, the Chief Minister said that this festival of worship of Sun God, charity and religious devotion brings enthusiasm and excitement in the lives of people. "This festival is a symbol of the rich heritage and cultural unity of our country," he said.

The Chief Minister said that Makar Sankranti and the charity done on this occasion have special significance in Indian culture. This holy festival is also associated with the commencement of auspicious works.

The Chief Minister wished that this festival of worship of Lord Sun should infuse new energy and enthusiasm in the lives of all the people. (ANI)