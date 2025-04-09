Uttarakhand To Be Soon Unlivable

“Bhumi Mein Sachcha DevBhumi” Uttarakhand To Be Soon Simply Unlivable Being Fully Macabre All Round, Round The Clock, Mega Toxic, Sheer Poisonous…Believe it or not literally, obviously, inherently, intrinsically --- that serious, pathetic, inescapably appallingly true it is! And even worse, awful is, the concerned authorities, many of them foreign toured plus returned parvenus conveniently turn nelson’s eye caring two hoots to the state’s fast diminishing 70,000 hectares of forest land now turned into over crammed urban commercial lands now jam packed with grossly polluting “affairs” of most diabolic, deadly, dangerous kind with no stoppage to that---

Himalayan Crisis: Uttarakhand's Path to Environmental Annihilation

The very state of Uttarakhand is steadily but fast on to the path of total unstoppable annihilation as the very state’s surface, middle run, all round environment foundations are not at all adequately capable enough to bear the brunt of those “high handed, intolerable pressures on the state that is in existence since time immemorial amid freeness. Today, just because the state has attained statehood does not at all mean that it is like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru or Kolkata nor even a Lucknow, Patna or Chennai. Uttarakhand continues to be in the lap of “anti-annihilation”, “natural” Himalayas that has its own typical ethos, original culture, rules, laws, conventions, regulations, styles, timing, the very movements to say the least about entire Uttarakhand, Kumaon or no Kumaon, Garhwal or no Garhwal. Uttarakhand --- whole of it --- still continues to be fully virgin unexplored with its timeless inexplicable intrinsic “infrastructures, inhibitions, insatiable scenaries, ethos, fully intact. Under such circumstances, when the structures are destabilised, desilted, disturbed, destructed, iy is only natural that there would be a natural rebound and that is what is happening in Uttarakhand which is now dangling between 100% uncertainty of very survival leave alone desperately, most urgently looking for even a slightest relief from devastating destructions that if all only engulf the entire Uttarakhand with seemingly an all out unstoppable grudge, anger, gruff, grouse, grimace, grunt…Despite such unenviable flustering reactions from the Mother Nature, the Uttarakhand in Her 24x7 lap today is reckless, rash, self-serving, careless, proudy to the utmost paying no heed at all to the pristine glory of the very Uttarakhand, its heavenly importance, never-ending pure virgin glory.

Unchecked Infrastructure Boom Threatens Uttarakhand’s Livability

But now it is going to be a ‘past’ at the earliest with the entire Uttarakhand to be out-and-out latest all round infrastructure-packed with no concern for the destructive-consequently of any kind though the clear writings are clear on the wall that the great destructions of Uttarakhand any moment are written on the walls loud and clear. Reasons: Sheer weight of the Qutab Minar-like buildings that are simply impossible to sustain in Uttarakhand. Naturally then, Uttarakhand to be soon unliveable.