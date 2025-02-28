Uttarakhand strengthens healthcare infrastructure for a healthier future

Dehradun: Healthcare facilities in Uttarakhand are evolving to overcome the challenges of its rugged Himalayan terrain, with the government strengthening infrastructure and services.

From upgrading hospitals with state-of-the-art facilities to ensuring that every citizen benefits from government healthcare schemes, effective measures are being implemented to enhance healthcare accessibility across the state.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated, "Before 2014, healthcare services were in poor condition. Today, under the leadership of our Prime Minister, the healthcare sector is progressing towards unprecedented development."

The Uttarakhand government has effectively implemented central healthcare schemes while successfully executing its own state-level policies.

These include the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, Atal Ayushman Uttarakhand Scheme, and the State Government Health Scheme, which provide free treatment and health insurance benefits to economically weaker sections of society.

Through the Ayushman Bharat Scheme, millions of beneficiaries in Uttarakhand can access free treatment at over 26,000 hospitals nationwide.

Mahendra Singh Rawat, a relative of a beneficiary at District Hospital in Champawat, said, "My grandmother received complete treatment free of cost through the Ayushman Card. We are very grateful to the government."

Another relative of a beneficiary at B.D. Pandey District Hospital in Pithoragarh, Samun Ojha, said, "I admitted my mother under the Ayushman Card scheme. Not only was her treatment covered, but all medicines and services were provided free of cost. Thanks to the government."

So far, around 2.5 lakh patients have benefited from this scheme. In this digital era, the Uttarakhand government has further empowered healthcare services by implementing the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission.

Now, citizens are provided with an ABHA ID (Ayushman Bharat Health Account ID), ensuring their medical records are securely stored digitally.

To date, approximately 6.9 million ABHA IDs have been created.

Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Secretary of Health & Medical Education, Uttarakhand, said, "Ayushman Bharat is a transformative health scheme. Since its implementation, the Uttarakhand government has adopted the concept of universalisation, meaning that anyone with a ration card is eligible for this scheme."

The government, in collaboration with NGOs and similar organizations, has launched a unique initiative to provide free dialysis services to those in need.

This initiative not only brings quality healthcare closer to patients but also eliminates the need for them to travel to big cities for treatment.

Dilbar Singh, a beneficiary at the Dialysis Center in Karnaprayag, said, "I have been receiving dialysis here for two years. The facilities are excellent, especially for people like us who cannot afford treatment in Dehradun."

To enhance healthcare services, promote medical research, and develop new treatments, the Uttarakhand government is establishing medical colleges.

For example, a Government Medical College is under construction in Pithoragarh, which will benefit both local students and the general public by providing advanced medical facilities.

Currently, Uttarakhand has 276 active hospitals, including both government and private institutions. The government has also taken significant steps to equip government hospitals with modern medical facilities.

For instance, CT scan facilities are now available in almost every government hospital, saving both time and money for residents.

Baldev Joshi, a local resident at District Hospital in Champawat, said, "Earlier, despite having a hospital, people had to travel far even for minor medical needs. But now, the Champawat District Hospital provides all necessary facilities, making healthcare more accessible."

Through these innovative efforts, the Uttarakhand government is driving a transformative revolution in the state's healthcare sector.

The effective implementation of government schemes, strategic use of digital technology, and expansion of high-quality healthcare in remote areas are strengthening Uttarakhand's healthcare infrastructure.

These measures not only improve healthcare facilities for citizens today but also lay the foundation for a healthier future for the people of Uttarakhand. (ANI)