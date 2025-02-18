Uttarakhand Prepares for PM Modi's Visit to Boost Winter Tourism and Adventure Activities

Uttarkashi: The Uttarakhand government is gearing up the preparations and finalising the proposed programs and arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Uttarakhand's Harshil-Mukhwa, a release said.

Taking the proposed visit of PM Modi to Harshil-Mukhwa as a very important and historic occasion to promote winter tourism in Uttarakhand, preparations are being made to organise this visit in a grand manner.

Ahead of the visit, Secretary Chief Minister and Commissioner Garhwal Division Vinay Shankar Pandey, Secretary Protocol Shri Vinod Kumar Suman, IG Garhwal Division Rajiv Swaroop, along with District Magistrate Dr Meharban Singh Bisht, Superintendent of Police Sarita Dobhal and other senior officials, took a close look at all the preparations going on from Harshil to Mukhwa and also discussed finalizing all the arrangements for this tour.

During the field inspection, Secretary Chief Minister and Divisional Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey expected to ensure all the arrangements for the minute-to-minute program, from the welcome of the prime minister to his departure, by keeping in mind the prescribed protocol and security standards.

He said that the arrangements being made for the prime minister's visit should be grand and flawless, and all the work should be completed on time. During the discussion on the proposed programs, it was decided to include programs promoting the cultural traditions and tourism of this region in this important event.

On this occasion, many decisions were taken by discussing the darshan-puja of the Ganga temple in Mukhwa and the live broadcast of the proposed program in Harshil through Doordarshan and arrangements for media personnel.

During the inspection of various arrangements of the program venue in Harshil, discussions were held regarding the seating plan, traffic management and parking arrangements, electricity and drinking water supply, as well as keeping the toilet and cleanliness system in order. Important decisions were also taken by discussing the layout plan and other arrangements for the exhibition based on local products and crafts of Uttarakhand.

District Magistrate Uttarkashi informed that on the occasion of the proposed visit of the Prime Minister, preparations are being made to flag off motor bike rally, ATV-RTV rally and two trekking expeditions from Harshil with a view to promoting adventure tourism activities in the wonderful and untouched tourist destinations of Nelang, Jadung, Sonam and PDA valley.

The Indian Army team will organise a motorbike-ATV-RTV rally from Harshil to PDA and a motorbike rally from Harshil to Jadung under the aegis of UTDB. While the ITBP will organise a trekking expedition from Neelapani to Muling La Base, NIM will organise a trekking expedition from Jadung to Janaktal. (ANI)