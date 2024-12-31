Uttarakhand News: Winter Chardham Yatra Sees Record 15,314 Pilgrims Amid Enthusiasm

Dehradun: The Winter Chardham Yatra has gained momentum with the arrival of more than 15 thousand pilgrims to four shrines Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri so far.

According to the information received from the state government, around 15,314 pilgrims have visited the Chardham till December 30. There is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees about the winter Chardham.

The officials informed that out of 15,314 pilgrims, a maximum of 6,482 pilgrims have reached Omkareshwar Temple Ukhimath, the winter residence of Baba Kedarnath. While 5104 pilgrims have visited Lord Badrivishal in Pandukeshwar. 3114 devotees have visited Mother Ganga at Mukhaba, the residence of Gangotri Dham, and 614 pilgrims have visited Mother Yamuna at Kharsali, the residence of Yamunotri Dham.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami inaugurated the Panchkedar Winter Yatra at Omkareshwar Temple, the winter seat of Panchkedar, on December 8. Despite the bitter cold and snowfall, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees about the Yatra.

The palanquin of Baba Kedar and Lord Madmaheshwar is seated in Omkareshwar Temple for the winter. For six months, Lord Kedarnath and Madmaheshwar can be seen here. Hundreds of devotees arrive every day to see Baba Kedarnath.

On Monday, 518 devotees saw Baba Kedar. In Pandukeshwar, 364 pilgrims saw Lord Badri Vishal. While 18 pilgrims reached Mukhaba and eight pilgrims reached Kharsali.

All necessary arrangements have been made by the government administration for the convenience of the devotees. Strong arrangements have been made to protect from cold.

Meanwhile, the Shri Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee, with the support of the District Police Administration, reported a record-breaking influx of pilgrims during the 2024 Yatra season. According to an official statement, a total of 30,87,417 pilgrims visited Badrinath and Kedarnath Dhams this year. (ANI)