Uttarakhand News: Tourist Destinations See Record Footfall on New Year’s Eve

Uttarkashi: Popular tourist destinations in Uttarakhand, including Kedarkantha, Harshil, and Dayara, saw a significant increase in footfall on New Year's Eve, with over 5,000 tourists staying at key spots in Uttarkashi District.

"In Devbhoomi Uttarakhand, which is gaining fame as a 'New Year Destination', scenic places like Kedarkantha, Harshil, Dayara are bustling with tourists coming from different parts of the country these days. Even today, more than 3 thousand tourists arrived in Harshil, Dayara and Sankri area. More than 5 thousand tourists are reported to have stayed at the major tourist places of the district," said a post on the offical X account of the State government's Department of Information and Public Relations.

The government also mentioned that special security arrangements were made due to the increased number of tourists.

"Uttarakhand Police and Administration have also made special security arrangements in view of the increasing movement of tourists on New Year. Teams of SDRF, Police, Disaster Management's Rapid Action Squad have been sent to tourist-crowded Kedarkantha, Harshil, Dayara areas," the post said.

"Equipped with satellite phones, walkie-talkies, snow chains, searchlights and other necessary equipment, these teams have been asked to monitor the movement of tourists and other arrangements in snow-covered areas. Necessary machinery has also been deployed at sensitive places to keep the roads smooth," it added.

India welcomed the year 2025 with celebrations across the country, as people in various cities marked the occasion with joy and enthusiasm. New Year celebrations began in many cities with parties, cultural events, live music performances, and themed decorations.

In Delhi, popular spots like Hauz Khas, Connaught Place, and Lajpat Nagar were filled with large crowds celebrating the New Year. To ensure a safe celebration, Delhi Police made prior security arrangements.

In Punjab's Amritsar, people gathered at the Golden Temple to welcome the New Year. Hotels in many cities also hosted special events for the occasion. In Madhya Pradesh's Bhopal, people were seen dancing in the streets as they welcomed 2025. Similarly, in Lucknow, people celebrated and danced as the clock struck midnight.

As the New Year arrived, many cities witnessed spectacular fireworks displays. In Mumbai, beaches like Juhu Beach, Chowpatty Beach, and Versova Beach were packed with revelers. People also gathered at Marine Drive to watch the fireworks.

Meanwhile, in Himachal Pradesh's Manali, a popular tourist destination, crowds danced and cheered in the streets. In West Bengal, people celebrated with lights flashing from their mobile phones. In Kerala's Thiruvananthapuram, fireworks lit up the sky, marking the arrival of the New Year. (ANI)