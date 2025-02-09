Uttarakhand News: State Secures 6th Spot in 38th National Games Medal Tally

Uttarakhand has achieved a commendable feat in the 38th National Games, securing the 6th position in the overall medal tally with a total of 62 medals. This includes a stellar collection of 14 gold, 22 silver, and 26 bronze medals, marking a significant rise from its previous standing.

The journey of Uttarakhand in the National Games has been nothing short of inspiring. From finishing at the 25th position in the 37th National Games, the state has made an extraordinary leap to the 6th spot currently this year. A steady rise from the 19th position in the early phases of the competition to breaking into the top six is a testament to the dedication and prowess of its athletes. Through consistent and outstanding performances across various disciplines, Uttarakhand has emerged as a force to reckon with in national sports.

Wushu and Taekwondo emerged as the frontrunners for Uttarakhand, contributing immensely to the state's medal tally with an impressive haul of 12 medals each. These achievements underscore Uttarakhand's growing dominance and expertise in martial arts, reflecting the state's commitment to nurturing sporting talent.

The state government and sports authorities have extended their congratulations to all athletes, coaches, and support staff whose dedication and hard work have made this achievement possible. Uttarakhand continues to foster a culture of sports excellence, aiming to inspire future generations and achieve even greater milestones in national and international competitions.

The National Games 2025 began on January 28 and will continue till February 14.

National games are being organized for the first time in Uttarakhand. (ANI)