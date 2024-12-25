Uttarakhand News: Roadways Bus Falls into 100-Meter Ditch in Bhimtal, Several Injured

Uttarakhand: Several people were injured after a roadways bus fell into a ditch about 100 meters deep in the Bhimtal area of Uttarakhand's Nainital on Wednesday, officials said.

As per the officials, the bus belongs to Roadways and was going from Bhimtal to Haldwani with 20 to 25 people travelling on the bus.

Following receiving information, a relief team SDRF reached the spot and the rescue operation is underway.

"Today, on 25 December 2024, information was received from the District Control Room, Nainital that a roadways bus has crashed near Bhimtal, on which the rescue teams of SDRF have left for the spot from Post Nainital and Khairna," SSP Nainital Prahlad Meena said. (ANI)