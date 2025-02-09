Uttarakhand News: Records Shattered on Day 2 of National Games in Dehradun

Dehradun: Records galore on the second day of track and field at 38th Uttarakhand National Games here at Dehradun's newly laid eight-lane track at Sports College Campus. Three individuals and one men's 4x100m relay National Games record were bettered on a warm Sunday afternoon session, as per the National Games press release.

It was a start to finish in almost all three Individual record-breaking events.

Maharashtra's Aishwarya Mishra ran a well-judged pace to clock 51.12 seconds to improve her own National Games record of 52.50 seconds set in 2022. "I wanted to clock below 53 seconds. But never expected I would run that fast early in the season," Aishwarya said in a post-race interaction.

Tejas Ashok Shirse of Maharashtra also improved his own National Games record on his way to winning gold in the men's 110m hurdles. His gold-winning time of 13.65 seconds was better than his own National Games record of 13.71 seconds set in 2023.

Asian Games silver medalist, Jyothi Yarraji, was the third athlete to enter her name in record books. The Andhra Pradesh's international hurdler won gold in women's 100m hurdles with a time of 13.10 seconds which was better than her own National Games record of 13.22 seconds set in 2023.

At the end of the afternoon session, the combined efforts of Odisha's sprinters enabled them to erase more than a decade-old National Games record in the men's 4x100m relay. Odisha's gold medal-winning team clocked 39.47 seconds, which was better than the previous record of 39.94 seconds set by the Services team in 2011.

Results (Day 2)

Women:

400m: Aishwarya Mishra (Maharashtra) 51.12 seconds (Nat Games record. Improved her own record of 52.50 seconds set in 2022), Vithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 54.43 seconds, Devyaniba Zala (Gujarat) 54.44 seconds.

100m hurdles: Jyothi Yarraji (Andhra Pradesh) 13.10 seconds (Nat Games record. Improved her own record of 13.22 seconds set in 2023), Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) 13.36 seconds, Nithya Ramraj (Tamil Nadu) 13.60 seconds.

Javelin throw: Jyothi Rakesh (Haryana) 55.55m, Karishma S Sanil (Karnataka) 55.55m, Ramyashree Jain (Karnataka) 54.85m.

Long jump: Moumita Mondal (West Bengal) 6.21m, Sandra Babu (Kerala) 6.12m, Deepanshi Singh (Uttar Pradesh) 6.11m.

Relay: 4x100m: Karnataka 45.99 seconds, Kerala 47.04 seconds, Telangana 47.58 seconds.

Men

400m: Bapi Hansda (Odisha) 46.82 seconds, Vikrant Panchal (Haryana) 46.92 seconds, Manu TS (Kerala) 47.08 seconds.

110m hurdles: Tejas Ashok Shirse (Maharashtra) 13.65 seconds (improved his own Nat Games record of 13.71 seconds set in 2023), Manav R (Tamil Nadu) 14.03 seconds, Muhammed Lazan (Kerala) 14.23 seconds.

High jump:

Aadarsh Ram (Tamil Nadu) 2.14m, Swadhin Kumar (Odisha) 2.11m, Sudeep (Karnataka) 2.08m.

Decathlon: Thowfeeq N (Kerala) 6915 points, Yaman Deep Sharma (Rajasthan) 6831 points, Rohit Roman (Andhra Pradesh) 6753 points.

Relay: 4x100m: Odisha 39.47 (Nat Games record. Previous record of 39.94 seconds set by Services team in 2011), Tamil Nadu 40.08 seconds, Kerala 40.73 seconds. (ANI)