Uttarakhand News: Govt Extends Surcharge Waiver on Water, Sewer Dues Till March 31

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): In a relief to water and sewer consumers in the state, the Uttarakhand government has extended the complete surcharge waiver period on lump sum payments of pending water and sewer dues until 31 March next year.

To provide relief to consumers, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami had announced a 100 per cent waiver of late fees on lump sum payments of pending water and sewer dues by 31 December, last November. A large number of consumers have already taken advantage of this scheme.

Now, on the Chief Minister's instructions, the 100 per cent waiver on late fees for lump sum payments of pending water and sewer dues has been extended until 31 March next year, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Meanwhile, Dhami flagged off six forensic lab vehicles under the Home Department at his residence on Tuesday.

Each forensic lab vehicle, costing Rs 65 lakh, is equipped with a drug detection kit, explosive kit, fingerprint kit, footprint kit, DNA kit, fridge, generator, cybersecurity-related software, video camera, and other facilities. These vehicles will enable primary testing of criminal incidents on the spot.

In the first phase, the forensic lab vehicles have been dispatched to Dehradun, Haridwar, Nainital, Udham Singh Nagar, Almora, and Srinagar. This arrangement will later be expanded to cover all districts. The state has received Rs 3.92 crore from the Central Government for procuring these vehicles.

On Tuesday, the Chief Minister also handed over appointment letters to 45 newly selected candidates under the Home and Provincial Guard Force Department at an event in Dehradun.

The selected candidates include 11 lab assistants under the Home Department and 34 regional youth welfare officers under the Provincial Guard Force Department.

CM Dhami congratulated the newly appointed candidates, stating, "Today marks a new beginning in your lives."

He expressed hope that all the selected candidates would work with full dedication and integrity. "If we start our work with discipline and routine, every path becomes easier. To fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of developing India by 2047, everyone must make a special contribution in their respective fields," Dhami added. (ANI)