Uttarakhand News: Gangotri Dham to Open on Akshaya Tritiya

Dehradun: The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham will open on Akshaya Tritiya on April 30 at 10.30 am this year.

The doors of Shri Gangotri Dham traditionally open on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, a press release said.

Today, on Nav Samvatsar, the Shri Gangotri Temple Committee has decided the time and Muhurta of opening of the doors at Mukhwa, the winter residence of Maa Ganga.

The doors of Shri Yamnotri Dham will also open on the same day on Akshaya Tritiya April 30. The time of opening of the doors of Yamnotri Dham will be announced by the Yamnotri Temple Committee on Yamuna Jayanti on April 3.

Media in-charge of Shri Badrinath - Kedarnath Temple Committee Dr. Harish Gaur said that the date and time of opening of the doors of Shri Badrinath and Shri Kedarnath Dham has already been announced. The doors of Shri Badrinath Dham will open on Sunday 4th May at 6 am and the doors of Shri Kedarnath Dham will open on Friday 2nd May at 7 am.

Kedarnath is part of one of the four high-altitude Dhams in Uttarakhand, consisting of Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath.

The shrines remain shut for around six months every year, opening in the summers during April or May generally, and closing usually around October or November.

The holy pilgrimage starts from Yamunotri, proceeds towards Gangotri, onto Kedarnath, and finally ends at Badrinath. (ANI)