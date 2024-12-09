Uttarakhand News: ED Files Prosecution Complaint Against 17 in Uttarakhand Paper Leak Case

Dehradun (Uttarakhand News): The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a prosecution complaint against Jaijeet Das and 16 others in connection with the paper leak of the Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) examination, the agency said in a release on Monday.

As per the release, the ED, Dehradun filed Prosecution Complaint (PC) before the Special Court (PMLA), Dehradun on November 21 against Jaijeet Das and 16 others in connection with paper leak of examinations conducted by Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission (UKSSSC) and cognizance of the same has been taken by the Hon'ble Special Court on November 28.

The ED initiated investigation on the basis of various FIRs registered by Uttarakhand Police against various persons regarding paper leak of VPDO/VDO, Exam (2016 & 2021), Forest Inspector Exam (2021) and Secretariat Guards Exam (2021).

"Uttarakhand Police, during their investigation, had also seized Rs 47.10 Lakh ill-gotten cash," the ED said.

"ED investigation revealed that various persons were involved in the leak of the examinations conducted by UKSSSC. The examination papers were sold to a number of candidates at Rs 10-15 Lakh (approx.) per paper by the middlemen and employees of RMS Techno Solutions(India) Pvt. Ltd which was given the task to print the papers of examination conducted by UKSSSC," it added.

The ED said that huge amount of money was taken by the accused persons from potential candidates in lieu of leaking the papers to them. "Searches under section 17 of PMLA were conducted at various premises of the accused persons and bank balances to the tune of Rs 1.32 Crore were frozen and cash amounting to Rs 15 Lakh was seized," added. (ANI)