Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Highlights Water Scarcity Solutions at NITI Aayog Workshop

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday participated in the workshop organized by NITI Aayog on the topic of 'Springshed Management and Climate Adaptation Strategies for Sustainable Development in the Indian Himalayan Region' in Dehradun.

Speaking at the workshop, Chief Minister Dhami talked about the increasing problems caused by climate change, especially regarding the state's water resources.

He emphasized that the continuous drying up of water sources, such as drains and streams, was a significant concern for the state and the larger Himalayan region. "Climate change is a big problem for us, a big challenge too. Our water sources, our drains, streams, all of these are drying up continuously, and their sources are getting reduced," Dhami said.

CM Dhami shared the state government's efforts to address water scarcity as he said, "We are already making efforts for the revival of these water sources in Uttarakhand, and through Spring and River Rejuvenation Authority (SARA), we are working to revive about 5500 such sources."

Dhami also emphasized the importance of river rejuvenation projects in Uttarakhand. As he said, "The transfer of Kosi, Gagas, Gomti, and Garuda rivers will ensure drinking water and irrigation for 2 lakh rural populations across 625 villages. This project will be a milestone in our efforts to conserve our water resources."

He stressed the importance of collective action in the coming times to protect and sustain the region's natural resources.

Further, he added, "Uttarakhand is also a water tower in the country. We have about one thousand glacier water sources..These rivers are the main basis for the country's food and livelihood. Through NITI Aayog's support and efforts, Uttarakhand has secured first place in the country for achieving sustainable development goals."

Dhami expressed hope that the ideas and solutions discussed at the workshop would be beneficial not only for Uttarakhand but also for other Himalayan states facing similar environmental challenges. (ANI)