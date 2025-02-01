Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Hails Union Budget, Highlights Key Benefits for State

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for presentating balanced budget , saying that Uttarakhand will get direct and indirect benefits from many schemes.

The budget 2025-26 was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament on Saturday.

Praising Union Budget, he said, "The central government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a big relief to the middle class of the country by announcing income up to Rs 12 lakh annually tax-free. He said that a development-oriented and public welfare budget has been presented under the leadership of PM Modi. Uttarakhand will get direct and indirect benefits from many schemes."

CM Dhami said, "Uttarakhand government had requested the Center to set up a Center of Excellence related to Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Cyber Security in its state. In this budget, it has been announced to build 5 National Centers of Excellence in the country and 50,000 Atal Tinkering Labs in government schools. The announcement of broadband connectivity in all government schools is also very important for the state. This will be a strong foundation for the knowledge economy."

He also said that the central government accepted the state's request to extend the deadline for completion of the remaining works of the Jal Jeevan Mission scheme till 2028

"A provision of Rs 1.5 lakh crore loan has been made in the Union Budget for the capital development of the states. This is Rs 25,000 crore more than this year's revised estimate of Rs 1,25,000 crore. In the last two years, our state has got great benefit from this interest-free scheme," he added.

The Chief Minister said that Uttarakhand will also get the benefit of starting a new Udaan scheme for 125 cities. Medical services will expand in the state by setting up cancer centers in all districts of the country in the next 3 years.

"Farmers of the state are also expected to benefit from the launch of Dhan Dhanya Yojana in 100 districts of the country. Similarly, the announcement of increasing the loan limit under the Kisan Credit Card from Rs 3 lakh to Rs 5 lakh will also benefit the farmers of the state. Converting India Post into a large public logistics organisation will increase economic mobility through post offices in the remote areas of Uttarakhand," he added. (ANI)