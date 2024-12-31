Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Directs Officials to Ensure Cold Wave Preparedness for Residents

Dehradun: Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday outlined all of the practical actions that should be implemented to mitigate the effects of the cold wave in the state. According to an official release, all required amenities would be made available to individuals living in rain shelters in districts.

CM Dhami gave instructions to the officials during the review of the work being done by the departments to help the state's residents during the cold wave in the Secretariat. "Senior officers of the government and district magistrate and superintendent of police in the districts should inspect the arrangements of rain shelters from time to time. Given the cold wave, blankets, gloves, socks and other essential items should be made available to the needy. People should also be informed through various means about the places where arrangements for bonfires have been made at night in the districts," the official release said.

CM Dhami said," It should be ensured that the roads are not obstructed for long due to snowfall; in the areas where there is more snowfall, proper management of the necessary resources should be done to remove snow from the roads."

Dhami directed the District Magistrates (DM) to keep complete data of pregnant women in the districts given winter so that in any emergency, medical facilities could be provided to them as soon as possible.

Dhami further added," To make necessary arrangements for destitute animals in view of the cold wave. During the meeting, he directed the officials to speed up the road construction work going on in various areas of the state."

CM Dhami directed the officials in the meeting to ensure that the eligible persons get the benefit of the government schemes. All the district magistrates should also ensure that no person takes advantage of the government schemes in an incorrect manner.

CM Dhami said, "Given instructions to make all necessary arrangements for the convenience of the devotees in the winter stay places of Badrinath, Kedarnath, and Yamunotri Gangotri and its surrounding areas. For the successful organisation of the 38th National Games to be held in Uttarakhand, he has directed all departments to work in coordination and the departments to work with individual responsibility."

In the meeting, Secretary of Disaster Management (DM) Vinod Kumar Suman gave detailed information through a presentation about the various works being done in the state to mitigate the effect of the cold wave. (ANI)