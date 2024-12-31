Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Directs Officials for Smooth Traffic Ahead of New Year

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to ensure smooth traffic flow and take special care of the security component in managing the traffic system of the state. These directions from the Chief Minister come given the increase in the number of tourists amid New Year's festivities.

During a high-level meeting at his official residence, Dhami told the officials to ensure that tourists don't face any inconvenience on the New Year.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to increase the number of police and traffic personnel in the busiest areas if required. He said that hospitals must be on alert mode in case of any untoward incident. Dhami also directed the officials to take strict action against those violating traffic rules.

Dhami on Tuesday outlined all of the practical actions that should be implemented to mitigate the effects of the cold wave in the state. According to an official release, all required amenities would be made available to individuals living in rain shelters in districts.

Dhami gave instructions to the officials during the review of the work being done by the departments to help the state's residents during the cold wave in the Secretariat.

"Senior officers of the government and district magistrate and superintendent of police in the districts should inspect the arrangements of rain shelters from time to time. Given the cold wave, blankets, gloves, socks and other essential items should be made available to the needy. People should also be informed through various means about the places where arrangements for bonfires have been made at night in the districts," the official release said.

CM Dhami said," It should be ensured that the roads are not obstructed for long due to snowfall; in the areas where there is more snowfall, proper management of the necessary resources should be done to remove snow from the roads."

The Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) on Sunday issued precautionary guidelines to the District Magistrate of Chamoli, urging authorities to take necessary measures for avalanches.

Earlier, the high-altitude areas of Uttarkashi district received snowfall, while the lower areas witnessed light rains on Saturday.

Popular locations such as Gangotri, Yamunotri, and other nearby mountain villages, are experiencing significant snowfall, which has resulted in snow accumulation across the region.

Despite the heavy snowfall, the district administration, with the help of machines and workers, has managed to keep most roads open and traffic moving smoothly.

Travelers are being advised to take precautions, including using 4X4 vehicles and installing anti-skid chains, to navigate safely through snow-covered roads. (ANI)