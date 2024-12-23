logo
States & UTs

Uttarakhand News: CM Dhami Congratulates Newly Elected Akhil Garhwal Sabha President Roshan Dhasmana

CM Dhami Congratulates Akhil Garhwal Sabha's New Leadership, Pledges Support for Cultural Growth
RishabhR
Rishabh·
🏷 Uttarakhand
Dec 23, 2024, 10:28 AM
CM Dhami Congratulates Newly Elected

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday congratulated the newly elected president of Akhil Garhwal Sabha Roshan Dhasmana over phone.

Talking to Roshan Dhasmana, who won the election for the post of president, and Gajendra Bhandari, who was elected unopposed to the post of General Secretary, the Chief Minister congratulated them over the phone.

He expressed hope that the new executive of Akhil Garhwal Sabha will work to take forward the cultural heritage of the state.

The Chief Minister said that the rich culture of the state is seen in the Kauthag organized by Garhwal Sabha. Local folk artists get a platform. Garhwal Sabha is doing commendable work towards the preservation of Garhwali literature, dialect, language.

Garhwal Sabha is doing important work towards connecting the new generation with its culture, dialect, language and said that all possible support will be provided to Akhil Garhwal Sabha by the state government. (ANI)

Uttarakhand state developmentsUttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh DhamiAkhil Garhwal Sabha executiveGarhwal Sabha elections 2024Uttarakhand political newsGarhwali traditionsRoshan Dhasmana newsUttarakhand government initiativesAkhil Garhwal Sabha presidentUttarakhand arts and cultureGarhwal Sabha updatesUttarakhand NewsUttarakhand heritage eventsUttarakhand cultural festivalsUttarakhand Cultural PreservationUttarakhand language preservationDehradun latest newsCM Dhami Uttarakhand updatesUttarakhand folk culture

Related posts

Loading...

More from author

Loading...