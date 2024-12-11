Uttarakhand News: 25% Winter Discount on GMVN Hotels to Boost Tourism, Announces CM Dhami

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government has decided to give a 25 per cent discount on Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam (GMVN) hotels, to promote tourism in the winter season.

He has also directed the officials to strengthen the security arrangements for tourists for winter travel in the hill state. He ordered that emergency management systems should be made effective during bad weather and asked to ensure repair work on roads.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to promote the winter tourist destinations and other hidden destinations in the state.

This comes after CM Dhami held a meeting at the secretariat with government officials.

During the meeting, CM Dhami directed the officials to construct parking lots for vehicles on the travel route, while preparing the necessary infrastructure to increase the daily holding capacity of devotees in Chardham.

CM Dhami said that top priority was being given to the arrangement of health services, cleanliness and safe accommodation. The preparations for the 2025 Chardham Yatra have also started so that the pilgrims do not face any difficulty, he added.

Every possible effort was being made by the Uttarakhand government to promote winter tourism and pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand, Uttarakhand CMO had said in a release earlier.

As per the instructions of CM Dhami, Uttarakhand Power Corporation Limited (UPCL) has made extensive preparations to ensure smooth power supply at these places, the release said.

A large number of tourists and pilgrims visit major places in the state like Mussoorie, Auli, Joshimath, Dhanaulti, Haridwar, and Rishikesh during winter. UPCL has issued guidelines to the regional units to ensure the availability of all necessary resources in these areas, the release added.

"UPCL has prepared an action plan in high alert mode for uninterrupted power supply to the winter worship places of the four Dhams of Uttarakhand. Power disruptions are being minimized by regularly inspecting all 33/11 kV substations and 11 kV lines," the release added. (ANI)