Uttarakhand News: 2.5-Day-Old Girl from Dehradun Becomes Youngest Organ Donor in India

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): The parents of a 2.5-day-old girl from Dehradun have donated her body to a medical college for study, potentially making her the youngest organ donor in India.

The baby born Dec. 8 developed severe respiratory distress shortly after birth and was admitted to a nursery. He was also suffering from Hypoxic-Ischemic Encephalopathy (HIE), a brain disorder, and doctors could not save him.After his death, Haridwar resident parents Rammehar Kashyap and his wife Nancy took a profound decision to. in collaboration with an NGO , Dadhichi Body Donation Committee of Dehradun Her daughter's body at Doon Medical College This is the first instance where it is such a body transplant involving a minor, said Dr Arun Kumar, Principal, Doon Medical College. Geeta Jain said.

The parents were motivated by the guidance of their family doctor, Jitendra Saini. Rammehar Kashyap shared that Dr Saini explained the significance of the gesture, “When you are performing last rites, your child’s memories may fade with the passage of time. But by donating his body, not only will you always remember him, but others will honor his memory.”

Moved by these comments, Rammehar discussed the idea with his wife and family. After considering everyone’s views, they collectively decided to promote the charity.Ram Mehar and Nancy already have a daughter Rudraksha, who is two-and-a-half years old

Head of the Department of Anatomy at Doon Medical College, Dr Mahendra Narayan Pant, called it an "unprecedented phenomenon" that "no one has ever given a body at such a young age"He also said that after receiving a call from the Dadhichi Body Donation Committee, the hospital deliberated further before accepting the girl’s body, which they named ‘Saraswati’.

So far,only people above the age of 45 had donated their bodies to Doon Medical College. The autopsy of this 2.5-day-old girl has made history.Pant said.

Students at the college will use the baby’s body to study medicine.