Uttarakhand News: 2 Rescued Workers Die After Avalanche, 5 Still Trapped in Chamoli

Chamoli: Two of the 50 workers who were rescued from under the snow in the avalanche that struck Mana village near Badrinath in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district succumbed to their injuries, the Indian Army said on Saturday.

Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta, General Officer Commanding in Central Command (GOC-in-C), shared the development on the Mana Avalanche incident and said, "Unfortunately, two people have died. All assistance, including UAVs and radars, will be pressed into service once the weather and road conditions are conducive."

"Currently, air effort is being put in to take out the casualties. We hope that with coordination with all agencies, we will complete the operation by this evening," said the official.

Chamoli district magistrate Sandeep Tiwari also spoke to ANI and said, "The rescue operation began yesterday and until yesterday 33 workers were rescued. 17 more have been rescued today. In total, 50 people have been rescued, 5 people are still missing and a search operation is underway to trace them."

The Indian Army said 55 Border Roads Organisation workers were trapped under snow after an avalanche on Friday morning, February 28. The avalanche hit the BRO camp, burying the workers inside eight containers and a shed.

Rescue operations were halted on Friday evening due to hostile weather conditions, including rain and snowfall, and resumed this morning after the weather improved.

Choppers were deployed to join the rescue operation, and the Uttarakhand Chief Minister said excess snowfall was hampering rescue efforts.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also conducted an aerial survey of the avalanche-affected area this morning.

"More than five blocks in the region have no electricity or internet because of continuous snow. We will restore connectivity in the area as soon as possible. More than 200 personnel are deployed for rescue operations," he said

The Uttarakhand CM said, "There were 8 containers at the site, out of which five have been traced. The 14 people rescued this morning were also in one of the containers. Operations are underway to locate the three remaining containers."

Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari told ANI that the four Border Road Organisation (BRO) workers who were rescued after the avalanche were in critical condition and were being treated by doctors.

The DM said that only after receiving the report from the doctors will it be confirmed what the final update is about the four workers. (ANI)