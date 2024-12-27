Uttarakhand News: 1.23 Lakh New Voters to Join the List by January 2025

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Over 1.23 lakh new voters will be added to the voter list in Uttarakhand in January. The Chief Electoral Officer's office has completed all preparations for the publication of the final voter list, which is based on the eligibility date of January 1, 2025, under the Special Summary Revision Program 2025. This year, 123,250 new voters have been added to the list, with the final publication scheduled for January 6, 2025. Among these new voters, 58,917 are male, 64,322 are female, and 11 are from the third gender.

Chief Electoral Officer Dr B V R C Purushottam had given clear instructions that door-to-door campaigns be run in all districts of the state under the Special Summary Revision Program. In this sequence, senior officers of the Chief Electoral Officer's office were also directed to visit various districts for district-wise super-checking.

Additional Chief Electoral Officer Dr Vijay Kumar Jogdande explained that the Election Commission of India conducts the process of updating the voter list every year under the Special Summary Revision Program. He informed that the Commission has now fixed 4 eligibility dates in a year for registering names in the voter list, in which citizens who have completed 18 years of age on the dates of January 1, April 1, July 1 and October 1 can join the process of registering their names in the voter list by filling Form 6.

He informed that in order of the guidelines of the Chief Electoral Officer, all the officers have been entrusted with the responsibility of super-checking campaigns in different districts. In the Super Checking Campaign, the officers themselves regularly did super-checking at the polling booth and took feedback from the voters. The Additional Chief Electoral Officer informed that under the Special Summary Revision Program 2025, the final publication of the voter list in the state will be done on January 6, 2025.

In the last 5 years, names of 1135590 voters have been registered in the voter list in the state on the basis of the eligibility date of January 1. The number of male voters was 533007, the number of female voters was 602418 and 165 third-gender voters were included. Based on January 1, 118732 voters were included in the year 2020, 140528 voters in the year 2021, 360686 voters in the year 2022, 134461 voters in the year 2023 and 257933 voters in the year 2024. (ANI)