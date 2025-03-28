Uttarakhand Mining Dept Sets Record in Revenue Amid Illegal Mining Controversy

Dehradun: Amidst the ongoing row on the alleged illegal mining issue raised by BJP MP Trivendra Singh Rawat in parliament, Uttarakhand Mining Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant informed that Uttarakhand Mining Department has set a new record in revenue growth.

Trivendra Singh Rawat raised the issue of alleged illegal mining in the state in parliament on Thursday. Rawat had questioned the system of his own state government and weighed up on the links between the mining mafia and the administration.

Uttarakhand Mining Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant said that for the first time after the formation of the state, a total of 159 mining leases and 02 silica sand mining leases have been allotted for sub-mineral sand, gravel, boulders through e-tender cum e-auction in the state, according to a release.

He said that the department has earned a revenue of about Rs 1025 crore to date in the financial year 2024-25. This has been possible due to effective control and speedy action on illegal mining, transportation and storage. Allotment of mining leases has been ensured through e-tender cum e-auction.

The Finance Department had set a revenue target of Rs 875 crore for the Mining Department for this financial year 2024-25, against which the Mining Department has earned revenue of about Rs 1025 crore till date and it is likely to earn more than Rs 1100 crore by the end of the financial year, which is a major achievement for the Mining Department for the first time after the state of Uttarakhand.

He said that thus it is clear from the above that the statement that illegal mining/illegal transportation/illegal storage is being promoted in the state is completely baseless. It is to be informed that the goods prepared by stone crushers/screening plants, sand, gravel, grit, dust, etc., are mostly taken out by vehicles at night through royalty forms. The statement that the sub-mineral is extracted without royalty forms is completely baseless and untrue.

The record increase in revenue after the formation of the state confirms that the Mining Department has made strong arrangements in view of transparency and effective control so that effective control can be established on illegal mining.

Since Uttarakhand is a state associated with tourism and pilgrimage, a large number of tourists and pilgrims come to the state, due to which there is no problem in traffic management, to avoid accidents, in view of the fact that heavy vehicles are not allowed to move during the day in cities, the goods prepared by stone crushers/screening plants are transported at night along with records.

He said that by the Office Memorandum No. 469, dated March 22 2023 of the Government of Uttarakhand, Industrial Development Section-1, a District Anti Illegal Mining Force has been constituted under the chairmanship of the District Magistrate for effective control and prevention of illegal mining in every district of the state, in which apart from the Revenue Department, Forest Department, Police Department, Mining Department, environmental experts and local village head have been nominated as members.

The Mining Secretary said that to effectively curb illegal mining/transportation/storage in the state, an enforcement cell has been formed at the Directorate level, through which surprise raids are conducted on illegal mining/illegal transportation /illegal storage.

The Directorate has prepared and implemented the departmental e-Ravanna portal and Online Redressal Portal for prompt disposal of complaints received from the general public related to illegal mining.

The Secretary informed that for the complaints of the general public, C.M. Helpline 1905 and Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) have been developed and implemented at the state level from the year 2019, in which the complaints of the general public related to illegal mining are promptly resolved and which is monitored by the Secretary of Mining every week and by the Honorable Chief Minister every month.

Mining Secretary Brijesh Kumar Sant said that apart from the above, 45 mine check posts have been set up in the adjoining areas of the state for effective prevention of illegal mining, which will be equipped with an automatic surveillance system. Arrangements for night vision cameras, RFID readers, etc., are being made.

He informed that at the district level, the Mining Department and Revenue Department conduct surprise inspections from time to time to prevent illegal mining/transportation/storage and take action as per the rules. Also, it is to be informed that on receiving a complaint of illegal mining / illegal transportation / illegal storage under the state, action is taken as per rules on the concerned.

According to the Secretary, the Uttarakhand Mineral (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules 2021, as amended-2024, have been promulgated using the powers conferred by Section-23 C of the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act 1957. Rule 14 of the said rules contains provisions for taking action as per rules if illegal mining/illegal transportation/illegal storage is done/found. (ANI)