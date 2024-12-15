Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Unveils Logo, Mascot, Theme Song for 38th National Games

Dehradun (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday launched the logo, theme song, and mascot for the upcoming 38th National Games in Dehradun.

The National Games are set to take place at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun from January 28 to February 14, 2025, according to an official release.

Earlier in December, CM Dhami held a meeting with officials to review preparations for the 38th National Games. Following the meeting, he stated that hosting the National Games is a matter of pride for Uttarakhand and a significant opportunity to promote a sports culture and drive the state's overall development. He also noted that the event would establish Uttarakhand as a hub for sports activities.

Speaking at the unveiling event in Dehradun on Sunday, CM Dhami described it as a historic day in the history of Uttarakhand's sports. He expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for granting Uttarakhand the honour of hosting the 38th National Games.

CM Dhami further highlighted that the logo of the 38th National Games symbolises various aspects of Uttarakhand's identity.

"Today is a historic day for all of us in Uttarakhand's sports history. We are unveiling the mascot, anthem, logo, tagline, and jersey. On behalf of all the people of Uttarakhand, I extend my heartfelt thanks to PM Modi for giving us the opportunity to organise this event. The logo we have launched today showcases the diverse facets of Uttarakhand to the nation, and the anthem not only reflects our unity but also inspires our players and youth to strive harder," CM Dhami said during the event.

Earlier, CM Dhami instructed the Chief Secretary to conduct daily reviews of the preparations. He mentioned that he and the Sports Minister would periodically monitor progress and inspect various arrangements.

Dhami emphasised the importance of maintaining high-quality standards when procuring sports equipment and ensuring adequate medical facilities at all venues. He also stressed the need for provisions to address emergencies during the event. For security, the venues must be equipped with CCTV cameras and sufficient personnel, the release added. —ANI