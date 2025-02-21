Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Highlights Farmer Welfare at Krishi Vigyan Sammelan

Udham Singh Nagar: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the 'Krishi Vigyan Sammelan' at Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture And Technology University, Pantnagar.

Speaking at the event, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami emphasized the significance of such platforms as 'Krishi Vigyan Sammelan' in educating farmers about advanced farming techniques and high-quality seeds. He highlighted how stalls dedicated to organic farming and animal husbandry are providing invaluable guidance, leading to notable progress in these sectors.

"Our government is committed to uplifting farmers through various initiatives. In our recent budget, both at the state and central levels, our primary focus has been to empower farmers and enhance agricultural productivity. We are working towards increasing agricultural output and have also raised the Minimum Support Price (MSP) for certain crops. Additionally, we are providing interest-free loans of up to Rs 3 lakh to farmers, promoting modern equipment through the Farm Machinery Bank Yojana, and supporting apple cultivation through the Apple Mission, which offers an 80% subsidy to growers," Dhami said.

The Krishi Maha Kumbh, which is being jointly organised by the National Academy of Agricultural Sciences and Govind Ballabh Pant University of Agriculture, started on 20 February and conclude on 22 February 2025.

At the conference, panel discussions will be held on topics like innovation in agriculture in mountainous areas, promotion of young professionals in the agriculture sector, digital agriculture, climate change, and smart livestock farming.

Apart from this, seminars are organised on topics like quality education for new discoveries in science, possibilities of beekeeping, and new measures to eliminate poverty and malnutrition.

On this occasion, an agricultural technology exhibition will also be organised in which more than 200 institutions from India and abroad will participate.

Earlier on February 20, CM Dhami hailed the state budget for 2025-26. The CM said that this budget is based on the theme of (NaMo) i.e. innovation, self-reliant Uttarakhand, great heritage and dynamic human resources.He said that for the inclusive and holistic development of the state in the budget i.e. poor welfare, youth, farmers and women's welfare had been kept at the centre. CM Dhami said that this budget is in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's basic mantras, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, and Sabka Prayas. (ANI)