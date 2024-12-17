Uttarakhand CM Launches Jaunpur Sports Festival in Tehri to Boost Youth Engagement and Cultural Development

Tehri (Uttarakhand): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday attended the 'Jaunpur Sports and Cultural Development Festival' in Tehri district and emphasized the importance of the event in fostering sports and cultural growth in the region.

The Chief Minister highlighted that the festival would play a pivotal role in encouraging local youth to actively participate in sports and cultural activities, which are vital for the overall development of the area.

Speaking to the media, Dhami stated, "This festival will surely encourage sports and cultural development in the area. It will provide a platform for the youth and is very beneficial for the locals. We support such programs so that our culture keeps moving forward generations after generations."

He underlined the government's commitment to preserving and promoting the region's cultural heritage, while also providing opportunities for young people to excel in sports.

The festival, which brought together various cultural and sporting activities, was seen as an effort to engage the local community and provide a space for young talent to shine.

Earlier in the day, CM Dhami handed over appointment letters to 45 newly selected candidates under the Home and Provincial Guard Force Department at an event in Dehradun.

The selected candidates included 11 lab assistants under the Home Department and 34 regional youth welfare officers under the Provincial Guard Force Department.CM Dhami congratulated all the newly selected candidates.

He said that today a new beginning of your life is taking place.CM Dhami expressed hope that all the selected candidates will work with full dedication and honesty in their field of work.

CM Dhami said that in the last three and a half years, appointments have been provided to more than 19 thousand posts in government services in the state.

"The recruitment process for many posts is slow. After the implementation of strict anti-copying laws in the state, all the recruitment examinations have been completed on time with complete transparency," Dhami said.

Earlier on Monday, CM Dhami inaugurated the Kanda Mahotsav.

Describing the Kanda Mahotsav as a priceless heritage of the state, the Chief Minister said that this festival has played a major role in preserving the state's rich traditions and making a unique contribution in passing them on to future generations. This festival provides a platform for our small traders, artisans and farmers to display and sell their products.

The Chief Minister said that our folk culture is our basic identity and wherever we are in life or wherever we go in the world, our first identity is that we are residents of Uttarakhand. We should always be proud of the culture of Uttarakhand, the attire of Uttarakhand and the food of Uttarakhand, said the release. —ANI