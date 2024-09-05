Uttarakhand CM Dhami Pays Tribute To Former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan On His Birth Anniversary

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Thursday paid tribute to former President, educationist, and philosopher Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary by offering flowers to his picture at the Chief Minister's residence.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister also wished all the teachers on the occasion of Teacher's Day. He said that teachers are the true nation-builders.

"Teachers play an important role in building the character of students and making them worthy citizens. Teachers not only make an important contribution to nation-building by educating the students, but they also have a big role in giving a new direction to the society," CM Dhami said.

"Teachers also have an important participation in the successful implementation of the schemes run by the state government for the development of education," he added.

The Chief Minister said that only those countries and societies move forward where the teachers are respected.

"We have to make the great Indian tradition of respect and reverence towards our teachers even stronger," he added.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister called upon the students to follow the Indian tradition of respect and reverence towards the teachers and participate in the development of the country and the state by becoming the best citizens.

Earlier Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended Teachers' Day greetings on Thursday and expressed "gratitude to all teachers who shape young minds."

The Prime Minister also paid tribute to former President Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary. In a post on 'X', the PM said, "Best wishes on #TeachersDay, an occasion to express gratitude to all teachers who shape young minds. Tributes to Dr. Radhakrishnan on his birth anniversary."

Every year, Teachers' Day is celebrated on 5 September. It's a day dedicated to teachers and the role they play in shaping their students' lives.

The day commemorates the birth anniversary of scholar and Bharat Ratna recipient Dr. Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, who was born on this day in 1888.He was the first Vice President of the independent India (1952-1962).

He was also the second President of India from 1962 to 1967. —ANI