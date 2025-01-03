Uttarakhand CM Dhami Inaugurates Industrial Agriculture Fair in Tehri Garhwal, Honours Veer Madho Singh Bhandari

Tehri Garhwal: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday inaugurated the 5-day State Industrial Agriculture Development Fair organized in the memory of Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari at Maletha Tehri Garhwal.

The Chief Minister inspected the departmental stalls and saluted the march past rally taken out by various schools and NCC cadets on this occasion.

Speaking to ANI, CM Dhami said, "Madho Singh Bhandari was a brave warrior and the coming generations should know about him. The state government is working to fulfil the resolve of

Madho Singh Bhandari. The state government is committed to ensuring the development of the state."

Earlier in the day, the Chief Minister garlanded the statue of Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari at his memorial in Maletha and paid homage to him.

Madho Singh Bhandari was a historical figure and an army chief in the Garhwal kingdom during the reign of King Mahipat Shah.

He played an important role in establishing the border between Garhwal and Tibet and was remembered for his bravery and leadership as an army chief.

The Chief Minister announced the naming of Maletha intersection after Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari, expansion of Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari fair site, construction of building of Primary Health Center Silkakhal, beautification of Surya Devi Temple Palethi Bangarh, construction of Raitasi road and asphalting of Laludikhal-Farswangaon motor road and Bhainskot motor road on the occasion.

The Chief Minister, while paying homage to the unique courage, sacrifice and martyrdom of Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari, said that this is not an ordinary fair but a special festival, which is working to keep its cultural heritage alive and is a source of inspiration for the future generation.

The Chief Minister said that true valour does not lie in power but in service and dedication, an example of which is found in the works of Veer Shiromani Madho Singh Bhandari.

The Chief Minister said that the state government is working in every field of education, road, and health for the development of Uttarakhand and to improve the life of every person. Crash barriers are being constructed 170 km in view of road safety in Tehri Garhwal district.

An 18-meter-long Bailey bridge was built in place of the bridge washed away in the disaster in Muyalgaon. Tehri Lake Ring Road is being constructed.

To stop migration, increase tourism, employment and trade, self-employment is being promoted along with job creation. To empower women and farmers, farmers are being given a loan of up to Rs 3 lakh without interest.

The Chief Minister said that one lakh women in the state have become Lakhpati Didi. Today, self-help groups are increasing their livelihood as well as providing employment to others. Through the House of Himalaya brand, work is being done to deliver local products to every corner of the world.

The state government has made a strict anti-copy law, which has increased the confidence of talented youth and they are getting jobs according to their ability.

The state government has given more than 19 thousand jobs. Along with this, work is being done to make a uniform civil code law. Soon, work will also be done to make a strict land law in the state. He expressed confidence that our Uttarakhand will soon be included in the category of leading states.

On this occasion, public welfare schemes were publicised through departmental stalls by departments like horticulture, animal husbandry, revenue, child development, medical, industry, agriculture, social welfare, tourism, rural development, panchayat raj etc. and public grievances were resolved. Tableaus based on Indian culture were displayed by children from various schools. (ANI)