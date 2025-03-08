Uttarakhand CM Dhami Highlights Women's Role in Society on International Women's Day

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday greeted the people of the state, especially the women's power, on the occasion of International Women's Day, which is observed every year on March 8.

He said that without the cooperation of women power, the complete development of any society or nation cannot take place. Shakti is worshipped in Indian culture, women are also a guide and source of inspiration in the society.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister said that effective efforts are being made by the state government to improve the present situation of the women for a better future. He added that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, many schemes are being run by the Central Government and the State Government for the welfare of women.

"The state government has made provision for 30 percent reservation for women in government jobs and 33 percent reservation for women in Uttarakhand cooperative societies. So far, 1 lakh Lakhpati Didi has been made in the state. This target has been set to increase to 2.50 lakh by next year," Dhami said.

The Chief Minister said that they have fulfilled the promise made to the people of the state by implementing the Uniform Civil Code. This is also a law related to the respect of women and added that women's economy is also being strengthened through skill development.

President Droupadi Murmu, in her message on the eve of International Women's Day, extended her greetings to all women across the country. "On the occasion of International Women's Day, I extend my heartiest greetings to all sisters and daughters," the President's Secretariat said in a release.

The Ministry of Education also celebrated International Women's Day at its premises at Shastri Bhawan, New Delhi, on Friday, bringing together women employees from all departments to acknowledge their contributions and share inspiring stories.

The event aimed to recognize the contributions of women in the Ministry of Education and promote their well-being through an interactive session. (ANI)