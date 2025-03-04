Uttarakhand CM Dhami Approves Key Infrastructure, Road Projects for 2024-25

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday approved significant financial allocations for infrastructure development and public welfare projects across the state for the year 2024-25. Among the key projects is the approval of Rs 329.71 lakh for the strengthening and asphalting of the remaining part of the Qualgaon Jhumrada motor road in the Naugaon development block of Yamunotri assembly constituency, as well as Rs 469.53 lakh for similar work on the Naugaon Sayuri motor road in the Purola development block of the assembly constituency.

In a major push for improving road infrastructure, the Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs 830.52 lakh for the widening and improvement of the motor road from Km 73 of NH 109 to the New Collectorate Almora and Medical College Almora, via Vikas Bhawan in Almora district.

Other notable approvals include Rs 390.16 lakh for the construction of a police station at Banbhulpura in Haldwani, Nainital district, and Rs 422.43 lakh for a new police station building in Banbasa, Champawat district.

Additional allocations include Rs 593.39 lakh for the second phase of the Advanced Training Center and the construction of retaining walls and internal roads at Government Polytechnic, Champawat, and Rs 415.37 lakh for the construction of tubewells and related works in the Mayapur drinking water scheme under the Gopeshwar branch of Chamoli district.

In a bid to improve drinking water infrastructure, the Chief Minister approved Rs 619.66 lakh for the Naya Gaon Hathibarkala drinking water scheme in Dehradun district. Further, continuing his commitment to community development, CM Dhami sanctioned Rs 41.514 lakh for the construction of Harichand Guruchand Bang Vishal Community Building in Rudrapur's rural areas, Rs 103.50 lakh for beautifying the Chatkeshwar Mahadev fair site in Pithoragarh, and Rs 83.61 lakh for various fair site beautification projects in Champawat district, including Hanuman temple and Aadi fair site.

For the enhancement of public infrastructure, a financial approval of Rs 791.79 lakh was granted for the development of electricity, water supply, rainwater harvesting, and other essential facilities at the Government Nursing Institute in Rudraprayag, while Rs 80.39 lakh was approved for the renovation of the Lachair Mahakali temple in Didihat assembly constituency.

In a final step toward infrastructure development, Rs 56.30 lakh was allocated for the installation of interlocking tiles in a 500-meter stretch of road from Devidhura district's main market to the college in Champawat. These approvals signify the state government's ongoing commitment to improving infrastructure, public welfare, and community facilities across Uttarakhand.

Earlier on Monday, CM Dhami announced that the state government will provide financial assistance to 45 writers this year and said it reflects our resolve towards the preservation of literature and culture. "Along with Uttarakhand Sahitya Bhushan, 21 new Sahitya awards were announced. This year, we have decided to provide financial assistance to 45 writers. This is not just financial assistance, but it is a symbol of our commitment, our resolve, our objective towards the preservation of literature and culture," CM Dhami said.

CM Dhami also participated in the 'Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman -2024' ceremony on Monday. It was organised by Uttarakhand Bhasha Sansthan and honored various litterateurs and linguists. Addressing the ceremony, CM Dhami said that the Uttarakhand Sahitya Gaurav Samman ceremony symbolizes our literary tradition, creative consciousness, and deep respect for word-seekers.

"This platform is dedicated to all those great personalities who have given direction to the society with their writings and given a new identity to the culture of Uttarakhand," the CM said. The Chief Minister said that the litterateurs being honored have enriched the cultural and literary heritage of Uttarakhand through their creativity. "The land of Devbhoomi has always been a wonderful center of creativity, knowledge and culture, where the light of ideas has worked to inspire the society in every era," CM Dhami said.

He said that the natural beauty of Uttarakhand inspires countless writers, poets and thinkers. From this state, Sumitranandan Pant ji connected the country and the world through words and Shailesh Matiyani ji got the honor of being called 'Premchand of the mountains'. (ANI)