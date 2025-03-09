Uttarakhand CM Credits UCC Implementation to People's Mandate

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday participated in a felicitation program in Amroha district, held to commemorate the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the state, and attributed the achievement to the people of Devbhoomi, calling it a celebration of the Constitution's essence.

Addressing the event, CM Dhami said, "This honour is not just mine but belongs to the people of Devbhoomi Uttarakhand. The 1.25 crore people of the state affirmed the resolution we presented during the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Their trust and mandate made this achievement possible." A felicitation ceremony was organised at Venkateshwara University Campus, Gajraula, Uttar Pradesh, in honor of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami for implementing the Uniform Civil Code for the first time in Uttarakhand.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as a tribute to the essence of the Indian Constitution. He stated that introducing the UCC honors the vision of the Constitution's framers, who envisioned a harmonious society by incorporating the idea of a Uniform Civil Code. Reflecting on the 2022 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, he noted that the people of the state defied conventional political trends by electing a BJP government for a second consecutive term.

Highlighting India's progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, Dhami emphasized that the nation is on track to achieving developed status by 2047. He asserted that once India attains this milestone, every citizen will enjoy equal rights--an initiative that has already begun in Uttarakhand with the implementation of the UCC. He credited Prime Minister Modi's guidance in bringing the UCC to the state, stating that the law fulfills the aspirations of Baba Saheb Bhimrao Ambedkar.

The Chief Minister characterised the UCC as a constitutional step towards eliminating legal disparities based on caste, religion, and gender. He emphasised that the law ensures equal rights for all citizens of Uttarakhand and marks a significant advancement in women's empowerment. He pointed out that Muslim women in the state have now been freed from practices such as halala, polygamy, child marriage, and triple talaq. Furthermore, he assured that women in Uttarakhand will no longer face discrimination in matters of inheritance and property rights.

Dhami asserted that the UCC would streamline the judicial process, making it more efficient and accessible. He described the law as a protective shield safeguarding the rights of millions of women. He also mentioned that several Muslim women have expressed their gratitude following the implementation of the UCC. Addressing concerns, he clarified that the law does not target any particular religion or sect but rather seeks to promote social harmony by eliminating outdated practices.

He reassured that the legislation would not affect the fundamental beliefs and traditions of any faith. Additionally, he pointed out that many developed nations, including several major Muslim countries, have already adopted similar laws. The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand will set a precedent for the rest of the country.

Drawing a parallel to the sacred Ganga River, which originates in Uttarakhand and nourishes the entire nation, he stated that the stream of reform initiated through the UCC will inspire other states to adopt similar measures. (ANI)