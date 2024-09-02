Uttarakhand Chief Secy approves 8.2 km canal-covering in Nainital district, project will widen road

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Secretary Radha Raturi on Monday approved the proposal for constructing "8.2 km long canal-covering" from Panchakki Square to Kamaluwaganja in Kaladhungi town of Nainital in the meeting of the Expenditure Finance Committee held in the state secretariat.

An official release said that people of Chauphala, Kathgharia, Kamaluwaganja, Ghuni, Bhagwanpur and Ramni will benefit with the increase in the width of the road due to the covering and strengthening of the canal.

The release said that Chief Secretary has given instructions to complete this work in a timely manner while maintaining the quality of construction. The work is expected to be completed in a year and the cost of the scheme is Rs 1245.64 lakh.

The Chief Secretary gave instructions to pay special attention to ground water recharge and plantation during the construction of the project.

She said by covering the canal and widening the portion from Coltax-Panchakki to Chaufula-Kathghariya, this road will work as two-lane bypass. It will prove useful for the passengers going from Nainital to Delhi or Dehradun via Bajpur or Ramnagar, Corbett National Park and would reduce traffic density of Haldwani city.

Senior officials including those from Public Works Department and Irrigation Department were present in the meeting.

—ANI