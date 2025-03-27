Uttarakhand Boosts Health Safety for Chardham Yatra 2025

Dehradun: Preparations for the Chardham Yatra 2025 are in full swing, with the doors of Gangotri-Yamunotri Dham set to open on April 30, marking the beginning of the pilgrimage.

The Kedarnath and Badrinath shrines will open on May 2 and May 4, respectively, according to a press statement.

This time the state government has taken many big steps to improve health facilities for the pilgrims. Health Secretary R Rajesh Kumar said that under the guidelines of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, many big steps have been taken to make the Chardham Yatra 2025 safer and better from a health-related point of view, which will ensure the health safety of the pilgrims.

The Health Secretary said that special emphasis has been laid on the health safety of the pilgrims. Keeping in mind the various geographical and climatic challenges, the state government has issued health advisories and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) in 12 languages.

Kumar said that through a letter to the Health Secretaries of all the states, they have been requested to do extensive publicity on health checkups, vigilance and medical preparations before the yatra.

Especially, in high-altitude areas like Badrinath, Kedarnath, Gangotri and Yamunotri, pilgrims have to face harsh climates, low oxygen levels and difficult route conditions, so pilgrims should come with necessary health tests and necessary preparations.

Kumar said that assistance to pilgrims will be ensured at important places like screening points, emergency services and helipads.

An effort has been made to convey the necessary information to potential pilgrims by sending letters to all the states regarding this comprehensive consultation. This commitment of the state government is an important step towards making the Chardham Yatra 2025 safe, smooth and successful, said a statement.

Health Secretary Kumar said that on the instructions of CM Dhami and Health Minister Dhan Singh Rawat, the Health Department is committed to make the Chardham Yatra completely smooth and safe. The convenience and health care of the pilgrims is the top priority, so complete arrangements have been made for doctors, medical staff, oxygen cylinders and medicines.

Every effort is being made to ensure that no traveller faces any problem related to health services during the Chardham Yatra 2025.

Kumar said that the state government has also prepared do's, don'ts and other healthcare materials to promote health safety related to the Chardham Yatra. This material has been shared in all the states so that pilgrims can be aware of health safety during the journey.

Apart from this, the District Magistrates of all the districts located on the Yatra route have been instructed to distribute this material locally so that common pilgrims can get information about the necessary health safety measures during the journey.

Giving information, the Health Secretary said that during the Chardham Yatra, screening points have been set up to check 28 parameters including blood pressure, sugar, oxygen level of the pilgrims. All these points have been linked with the registration points so that the pilgrims can have a complete health checkup before starting the journey.

The number of medical relief points on the travel route has been increased and trained medical staff and health friends will be deployed there along with doctors.

As per the statement, there is important advice for pilgrims said the health secretary. He said that get a health checkup done before the journey and plan the journey at least seven days in advance. Take a rest for 5-10 minutes every one to two hours during the Kedarnath and Yamunotri Yatra. Carry warm clothes, a raincoat, an umbrella, a pulse oximeter and a thermometer during the journey.

Travellers suffering from heart disease, high blood pressure, asthma, and diabetes should carry their essential medicines and doctor's numbers with them. If you feel chest pain, difficulty breathing, dizziness or vomiting during the journey, immediately go to the nearest medical relief point.

Kumar said that pilgrims face health problems during the Kedarnath Yatra route. Therefore, health services have been further strengthened during the Kedarnath Yatra. 10 medical relief posts and two PHC centres have been set up on the Yatra route.

Health ATMs will be installed at Guptkashi, Phata, Gaurikund and Narayankoti, where free health screening of travellers will be done.