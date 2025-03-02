Uttarakhand Avalanche: 3 Bodies Recovered, 1 Still Missing

Chamoli: The Indian Army on Sunday said that three more bodies have been recovered and that one worker continued to be missing after the avalanche hit the site of a Border Roads Organisation (BRO) project in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Friday. With this, the death toll in the incident has gone up to seven. Four workers died on Saturday. Bodies of BRO workers retrieved from the avalanche site airlifted today and brought to Joshimath military hospital. There were 54 workers at the site when the avalanche struck early on the morning of February 28.

Personnel of the Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, SDRF are all participating in the rescue operations that have been going on for the past two days. In Dehradun, PRO Defence Lt Colonel Manish Shrivastava told ANI, "...Three bodies were recovered today and brought to Mana and now sent to Joshimath... We hope we will rescue the remaining one soon." SDRF team searching the site with victim locating and thermal image cameras to search for the remaining workers. Earlier today, Drone-Based Intelligent Buried Object Detection System was brought to Joshimath from where it reached the avalanche site in Mana to assist in the search operations.

The Public Relations Official at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences Rishikesh, Sandeep Singh said today, "...The patient who has been airlifted here is Pawan Kumar. He has a pelvic injury and has been brought here for further treatment. Yesterday, Ashok Kumar was brought with a spinal injury and due to that injury, his legs are not working, and he has to undergo surgery there. If his test reports are fine, then his surgery will be done today..."

The AIIMS Rishikesh official said ".. Five people were scheduled to be brought here but later we came to know that four would be brought here....Other patients are being examined at the base hospital..." Uttarakhand State Disaster Management Secretary Vinod Kumar Suman had earlier in the day said that the weather supported the search and rescue operations. "A total of 54 (BRO workers) were missing, 50 have been rescued, and four people have lost their lives. Four people are still missing, and a search and rescue operation is going on, and we hope that we will find them soon."

The Army's Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta, GOC-in-C, Central Command and Lt Gen DG Misra, GOC Uttar Bharat Area had visited the avalanche site at Mana yesterday to oversee, review and coordinate the search and rescue operations. Lt Gen Sengupta said that specialized recco radars, UAVs, quadcopters, avalanche rescue dogs, etc were pressed into service locate the survivors. Helicopters are also operating continuously for staging forward essential equipment, resources and evacuation of the injured, he said. (ANI)