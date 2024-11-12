Uttarakhand: 6 dead, one injured after container hits car in Dehradun

Dehradun: At least six people were killed and one other was injured after a container hit a car in Uttarakhand's Dehradun, police said on Tuesday.

According to Dehradun police, the accident happened on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at the ONGC intersection in Dehradun.

The driver of the container was arrested following the accident, they said.

"This accident happened near ONGC intersection at 2 am last night. The driver of the container which hit the Innova car has been arrested," Dehradun City SP Pramod Kumar told ANI.

The police said that the injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital and his condition remains critical.

—ANI