State Issues Advisory to Combat Respiratory Diseases Amid Global Spread

Dehradun: The Directorate of Medical Health and Family Welfare issued an advisory on Monday to prevent and control respiratory diseases, including seasonal influenza and human metapneumovirus (HMPV), which is witnessing a global spread, according to an official release.

The advisory emphasised precautionary measures, preparedness in healthcare facilities, and public awareness to address the increased transmission risk during winter months.

An official statement was issued to all the district magistrates and chief medical officers that, the human metapneumovirus (HMPV) respiratory disease is currently spreading globally and, like other respiratory illnesses, tends to manifest more during the winter season with symptoms resembling those of the common cold and flu. However, no cases of HMPV have been reported in Uttarakhand to date.

During the winter months, there is an increased likelihood of transmission of respiratory diseases such as seasonal influenza (H1N1, H3N2), influenza-like illness (ILI), and severe acute respiratory illness (SARI). HMPV, specifically, presents with symptoms similar to the common cold and typically resolves on its own within 3 to 5 days. As a result, there is no need for panic or misinformation regarding this illness, the release issued.

As a precautionary measure, it is mandatory to adhere to the following guidelines to prevent and protect against winter-related respiratory diseases, including HMPV.

Hospitals are required to ensure the availability of adequate isolation beds or wards, oxygen beds, ICU beds, ventilators, and oxygen cylinders for the treatment of influenza and pneumonia patients.

Additionally, they must maintain a sufficient stock of essential medicines and materials, such as PPE kits, N-95 masks, and VTM vials, while ensuring an adequate number of doctors and nursing staff at all healthcare facilities, from medical colleges to primary health centres.

Patients exhibiting symptoms of Influenza-like Illness (ILI) or Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) should be closely monitored at both the hospital and community levels. Furthermore, it is mandatory to enter the details of these patients into the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP) portal under the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

If clusters of ILI or SARI cases are identified at the community level, testing facilities should be made readily available at those locations, and immediate control and prevention measures must be implemented.

The Rapid Response Team, formed under the IDSP program, is tasked with continuously monitoring any unusual situations arising from influenza or pneumonia and taking prompt action to control them.

The official release has issued guidelines to prevent respiratory diseases, including the human metapneumovirus (HMPV). The importance of wide publicity through various platforms to raise public awareness about preventing the spread of influenza- and pneumonia-related illnesses.

The guidelines recommend special care for children, elderly individuals, and those with underlying health conditions. People are advised to use a handkerchief or tissue to cover their nose and mouth while sneezing or coughing and to avoid crowded places.

Maintaining hand hygiene with soap and water is crucial, as is consuming plenty of fluids and nutritious food. Those experiencing symptoms such as cold, cough, or fever are urged to seek medical advice and only take medicines as prescribed. Symptomatic individuals should maintain distance from healthy people to prevent transmission.

They also list practices to avoid. It cautions against reusing used tissues or handkerchiefs and advises against shaking hands or coming into close contact with symptomatic individuals.

It stresses not using medication without a doctor's recommendation and avoiding touching one's eyes, nose, and mouth repeatedly. Spitting in public places should also be avoided to minimise the risk of infection. (ANI)