State govt wants better education for Muslim children: Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman Shadab Shams on Wednesday emphasised the importance of modernizing madrasas, stating that the state government wants better education for Muslim children to ensure their bright future.

Shams praised the government's efforts, stating that the implementation of the NCERT syllabus in madrasas will not limit the children to just religious texts rather it would also ensure a bright future for Muslim children.

He further clarified that the state government's aim is not to target any specific religion.

"We are giving the concept of modern Madrasas, highlighting what the Dhami government wants. The state government wants the NCERT syllabus to be followed for the bright future of Muslim children. The state government wants better education for Muslim children and do not want to limit them to just to religious books so that they can make their and country's future bright. The Dhami government is working to make them (Muslim students) contribute to the growth of the country. Our aim is not to target any specific religion. There should be a level fixed on madarasas..." Shams told ANI.

The Uttarakhand Waqf Board Chairman further emphasized the need for clarity on the criteria for opening madrasas.

Responding to Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind filing a petition in the Supreme Court against the sealing of madrassas, Shams said, "It is democracy and it is their right to file petition but at the same time they should also tell about the criteria for the opening of a madaras. There should be some limits and criteria for opening a madarsa."

Earlier on March 21, the Haridwar administration, on the orders of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami took action on madrasas that are unregistered under Madrasa Board or the Education Department in Uttarakhand.

Subdivisional Magistrate Ajayveer Singh told ANI that two madrasas in the Gandhi Khata area have been sealed.

"Two madrasas have been sealed in Gandi Khata of Shyampur police station area... Uttarakhand Chief Minister has ordered us to take action against illegal madrasas and illegal constructions," the Sub Divisional Magistrate said.

Earlier on March 16, a statement from the CM's office mentioned that 43 allegedly illegal madrasas were sealed in Dehradun.

"Chief Minister Dhami has already made it clear that tampering with the culture, tradition and geography of Uttarakhand will not be tolerated under any circumstances. He has given a free hand to the administration to take strict action against anyone who carries out illegal activities under the guise of religion," the statement read.

The Dehradun administration has launched a large-scale campaign and sealed 31 illegal madrasas in Vikasnagar, 9 in Sadar and 3 in Doiwala.

"Intelligence reports have also revealed that the Muslim population in the Pachhadun region has increased at an abnormal pace, due to which there was a fear of a conspiracy of demographic change," the statement added.

According to the government, the officials took a "decisive step" and bulldozed the alleged illegal encroachments and gave a clear message that "no illegal activity will be allowed to flourish in Uttarakhand."

"This strict action of the Dhami government is being described as a necessary step to protect the cultural and geographical identity of Uttarakhand," the statement read.

According to the government, a "network" of illegal madrasas were present in Pachhadun area and others, claiming that there were attempts to create a population imbalance. (ANI)