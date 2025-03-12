Shivamani Joins Uttarakhand's Yoga & Holi Festivities at Parmarth Niketan

Dehradun: World-renowned drummer Shivamani arrived at Jollygrant Airport in Uttarakhand on Wednesday. The celebrated Indian percussionist is in town to participate in the ongoing Yoga Maha Utsav and Holi Milan program at Parmarth Niketan Ashram in Rishikesh.

While speaking to ANI at the airport, Shivamani shared his excitement about being part of the festival and said, "I am very happy. We look forward to this season every year because of the International Yoga Festival and the Holi Celebration..."

Shivamani, also known as Drums Sivamani, is one of India's most celebrated musicians. In recognition of his contributions to music, he was awarded the Padma Shri by the Government of India in 2019.

Meanwhile, the International Yoga Festival at Parmarth Niketan Ashram began on March 9 and will continue until March 15. The festival is a week-long celebration of yoga, mind, body, and soul. The event will see the participation of Yogacharyas and yoga practitioners from across India and around the world.

Each year, the International Yoga Festival helps connect like-minded, conscious yogis and paradigm-shifters from every part of the world.

In the 7-day immersion and celebration, participants have the opportunity to embrace every major style of yoga and learn from enlightened spiritual leaders, master yoga teachers, evolutionary thought leaders, and wellness specialists from around the world.

Parmarth Niketan is home to a 14-foot Shiva statue on the banks of the Ganges.

Since 2015, the Prime Minister has led the International Day of Yoga (IDY) celebrations at various locations, including Kartavya Path in Delhi, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Ranchi, Lucknow, Mysuru, and even the United Nations Headquarters in New York. (ANI)