PM Narendra Modi to Offer Prayers at River Ganga in Uttarkashi on Thursday

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will offer prayers at River Ganga in Uttarkashi's Mukhba on Thursday wearing the traditional dress 'Chapkan, ' the winter residence of Shri Gangotri Dham.

Gangotri Temple Committee Secretary Suresh Semwal informed ANI that these clothes will be presented to the Prime Minister on behalf of the Gangotri Temple Committee. The priests at Mukhba perform worship wearing Chapkan.

Meanwhile, in Harshil, the Prime Minister will also be presented with the traditional dress, 'Mirzai'. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami will be present with the Prime Minister in all the above programs.

Earlier CM Dhami inaugurated the "Developed India-Developed Uttarakhand" mega exhibition at the Nehru Stadium in Haridwar's Roorkee on Tuesday.

He said that this exhibition presents a wonderful and vibrant image of developing India and Uttarakhand and that the exhibition presented an environment that provides a glimpse of a new India.

The Chief Minister, while highlighting the significance of the mega exhibition organised through the efforts of Rajya Sabha MP Naresh Bansal, emphasised that the event showcased the achievements of a developed and self-reliant India.

The exhibition featured stalls from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), Tehri Hydro Development Corporation Limited (THDC), the Bureau of Indian Standards, and several central agencies, along with state government departments displayed their public welfare initiatives, schemes, and innovations.

Additionally, self-help groups from the state presented local products, offering a glimpse into the strengthening rural economy of Uttarakhand, a release said.

The Chief Minister remarked that the exhibition not only highlighted India's progress under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi but also reinforced the commitment to transform India into a developed nation by 2047.

Earlier on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that MSMEs play a transformative role in the economic growth of India. Government is committed to nurturing and strengthening this sector, during his virtual address at the Post Budget Webinar 2025 on Tuesday.

To further streamline regulations, the Prime Minister announced the formation of a committee to review regulations in the non-financial sector. "A decision has also been taken to constitute a committee to review regulations in the non-financial sector. We aim to make them modern, flexible, and people-friendly. The industry will play a crucial role in this exercise." (ANI)