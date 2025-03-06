PM Modi Urges Diversification of Uttarakhand Tourism for Year-Round Growth

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday encouraged the people to diversify the Uttarakhand tourism sector while promoting the Winter Tourism Programme, saying that no season should be off season.

Addressing a public rally in Harsil, PM Modi said that the tourists need to witness the "glory" of Uttarakhand in winter, urging the need to make it 'Barahmasi.' (Twelve month feature).

"The tourism sector needs to be diversified and we need to make it 'Barahmasi', 365 days. This is very important for Uttarakhand. I want no season to be off-season in Uttarakhand. Even during the off-season, tourism should be ongoing (in Uttarakhand," PM Modi said.

"As you all know, tourists come in large numbers in the months of March, April, May, and June, but after that, the numbers reduce. In winter, hotels, resorts, homestays remain empty this creates an imbalance. If people visited the Devbhumi in winter, then they will witness the glory of Uttarakhand," he added.

PM also reaffirmed his belief that the next decade is going to be of Uttarakhand, adding that the blessing of Kedarnath is already turning it into a reality.

A few years ago when I went to Baba Kedarnath's feet for darshan, after Baba's darshan and worship, suddenly some feelings came out of my mouth and I said that this decade will be the decade of Uttarakhand.

"Those words were mine, the feelings were mine but the power to give strength behind them was given by Baba Kedarnath himself.I see that with the blessings of Baba Kedar, those words, those feelings are slowly turning into reality.This decade is becoming the decade of Uttarakhand." PM Mmodi said.

Further PM Modi highlighted the development the state has made under the 'double-engine' government, noting the Kedarnath Ropeway Project and the Hemkund Ropeway Project.

"Our double engine government is working together to make Uttarakhand a developed state. Chardham All Weather Road, modern expressway, railway, aircraft and helicopter services in the state have expanded rapidly in the last 10 years. Just yesterday, the Union Cabinet has approved the Kedarnath Ropeway Project and the Hemkund Ropeway Project. After the construction of the Kedarnath Ropeway, the journey which used to take 8 to 9 hours, will now be completed in about 30 minutes. This will make the Kedarnath Yatra easier for the elderly and children." PM Modi said.

PM Modi also expressed his condolences to the victims of the avalanche that hit Uttarakhand's Chamoli district.

"I express my condolence over the unfortunate incident that happened in Mana a few days back and the people who lost their lives...during this difficult situation, the unity country showed, gave a lot of strength to the families of the victim," PM said.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others. (ANI)