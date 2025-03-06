PM Modi Endorses Winter Visits to Uttarakhand for 'Divine Glimpse'

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed that winters hold special significance for religious journeys in Uttarakhand and said that visiting Uttarakhand during winters offers a true glimpse of divine aura of Devbhoomi. Addressing the gathering in Uttarakhand, PM Modi highlighted the thrill of activities like trekking and skiing that winter tourism in the region provides. "Visiting Uttarakhand during winters offers a true glimpse of the divine aura of Devbhoomi. Winters hold special significance for religious journeys in Uttarakhand, with many sacred sites hosting unique rituals during this time," PM Modi said.

He pointed out the religious ceremonies in Mukhwa village as an integral part of the region's ancient and remarkable traditions. The Prime Minister noted that the Uttarakhand government's vision for year-round tourism will provide people with opportunities to connect with divine experiences. He underlined that this initiative will create year-round employment opportunities, significantly benefiting the local population and the youth of Uttarakhand. "The land of Uttarakhand, known as Devbhoomi, is imbued with spiritual energy and blessed by the Char Dham and countless other sacred sites", said the Prime Minister, highlighting that this region serves as the winter abode of the life-giving Maa Ganga.

He expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to visit again and meet the people and their families, calling it a blessing. He emphasized that it is by Maa Ganga's grace that he had the privilege of serving her for decades. "Maa Ganga's blessings guided me to Kashi, where I now serve as a Member of Parliament", said PM Modi, recalling his statement in Kashi that Maa Ganga had called him and shared his recent realization that Maa Ganga has now embraced him as her own.

The Prime Minister described this as Maa Ganga's affection and love for her child, which brought him to her maternal home in Mukhwa village and had the honor of performing darshan and puja at Mukhimath-Mukhwa. Remarking on his visit to the land of Harsil, expressing his fond memories of the affection shown by the local women, whom he referred to as "Didi-Bhuliyas", PM Modi highlighted their thoughtful gestures of sending him Harsil's rajma and other local products. The Prime Minister recalled his visit to Baba Kedarnath, where he had declared that, "this decade would be the decade of Uttarakhand".

He remarked that the strength behind those words came from Baba Kedarnath himself and highlighted that, with Baba Kedarnath's blessings, this vision is gradually becoming a reality. Emphasizing that new avenues for Uttarakhand's progress are opening up, fulfilling the aspirations that led to the state's formation, PM Modi noted that "the commitments made for Uttarakhand's development are being realized through continuous achievements and new milestones." He added, "Winter tourism is a significant step in this direction, aiding in harnessing Uttarakhand's economic potential" and congratulated the Uttarakhand government for this innovative effort and extended his best wishes for the state's progress.

"Diversifying and making the tourism sector a year-round activity is important and necessary for Uttarakhand", said the Prime Minister, remarking that there should be no "off-season" in Uttarakhand, and tourism should thrive in every season. He mentioned that currently, tourism in the hills is seasonal, with a significant influx of tourists during March, April, May, and June.

However, he added that the number of tourists drops drastically afterward, leaving most hotels, resorts, and homestays vacant during winters. He pointed out that this imbalance leads to economic stagnation for a large part of the year in Uttarakhand and also poses challenges to the environment. PM Modi said that the Union government and the state are working together to make Uttarakhand a developed state. "Significant progress achieved in the past decade, including the Char Dham All-Weather Road, modern expressways, and the expansion of railways, air, and helicopter services in the state," he said.

He also mentioned that the Union Cabinet had recently approved the Kedarnath Ropeway Project and the Hemkund Ropeway Project. He noted that the Kedarnath Ropeway will reduce the travel time from 8-9 hours to approximately 30 minutes, making the journey more accessible, especially for the elderly and children. PM Modi emphasized that thousands of crores of rupees will be invested in these ropeway projects. He extended his congratulations to Uttarakhand and the entire nation for these transformative initiatives.

Underlining the focus on developing eco-log huts, convention centers, and helipad infrastructure in the hills, PM Modi said, "tourism infrastructure is being newly developed in locations such as Timmer-Sain Mahadev, Mana village, and Jadung village". He added that the Government has worked to ensure the erstwhile emptied villages of Mana and Jadung in 1962, have been restored. He noted that as a result, the number of tourists visiting Uttarakhand has increased significantly over the past decade.

He shared that before 2014, an average of 18 lakh pilgrims visited the Char Dham Yatra annually, which has now risen to approximately 50 lakh pilgrims each year. The Prime Minister announced that this year's budget includes provisions to develop 50 tourist destinations, granting hotels at these locations the status of infrastructure. He emphasized that this initiative will enhance facilities for tourists and promote local employment opportunities.

Pointing out the significant contribution of the wedding economy, worth thousands of crores, the Prime Minister reiterated his appeal to the people of the country to "Wed in India" and encouraged prioritizing Uttarakhand as a destination for winter weddings. PM Modi also expressed his expectations from the Indian film industry, noting that Uttarakhand has been awarded the title of the "Most Film-Friendly State."

He emphasized the rapid development of modern facilities in the region, making Uttarakhand an ideal destination for film shootings during winters. The Prime Minister participated in the Winter Tourism Program after flagging off a trek and bike rally at Harsil, Uttarakhand. "The effort to promote winter tourism in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is highly commendable. The enthusiasm and zeal of the people involved in the related track and bike rally in Harshil has filled us with new energy," PM Modi posted on X.

He noted that efforts have begun to resettle Nelong and Jadung villages and mentioned the flagging off of a bike rally to Jadung from the event earlier. PM Modi appreciated the Uttarakhand government's focus on promoting homestays in the state. He highlighted that villages deprived of infrastructure for decades are now witnessing the opening of new homestays, which is boosting tourism and increasing the income of local residents. He also performed pooja and darshan at the winter seat of Maa Ganga in Mukhwa.

PM Modi also visited the exhibition of local products in Harshil and said that he is happy to see the participation of our mothers, sisters and daughters in it. "The exhibition of local products in Harshil has impressed me a lot. I am extremely happy to see the good participation of our mothers, sisters and daughters in it," PM Modi posted on X. The Prime Minister emphasized that alongside developing facilities, spreading awareness is equally important and appealed to the country's young content creators to play a vital role in promoting Uttarakhand's winter tourism initiative. (ANI)