People have forgotten, but we can't PM Modi on rehabilitation of evacuated villages during 1962 war

Uttarkashi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that the government has launched a campaign to rehabilitate the villages evacuated during the India-China war of 1962.

Addressing a public rally in Harsil, PM Modi said two villages in the Uttarkashi district were evacuated during the war in 1962, and the government is making efforts to make them major tourist destinations.

"People might know that when China attacked India in 1962, these two villages of ours were evacuated. People have forgotten, but we cannot forget. We have launched a campaign to rehabilitate those two villages and are moving towards making it a major tourist destination," PM Modi said.

PM Modi further said that border villages are the first villages and not the last villages, emphasising on their development and special benefits that they should get for tourism.

"Our effort is that the border areas of Uttarakhand should also get special benefits of tourism. Earlier, the border villages were called the last villages. But we changed this thinking, we said that these are not the last but our first villages. 'Vibrant Village' program was started for their development. 10 villages of this area have also been included in this scheme," the PM said.

Further PM Modi highlighted the development the state has made under the 'double-engine' government, noting the Kedarnath Ropeway Project and the Hemkund Ropeway Project.

"Our double-engine government is working together to make Uttarakhand a developed state. Chardham All-Weather Road, modern expressway, railway, aircraft, and helicopter services in the state have expanded rapidly in the last 10 years. Just yesterday, the Union Cabinet has approved the Kedarnath Ropeway Project and the Hemkund Ropeway Project. After the construction of the Kedarnath Ropeway, the journey which used to take 8 to 9 hours, will now be completed in about 30 minutes. This will make the Kedarnath Yatra easier for the elderly and children." PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi flagged off the trek and bike rally in Harsil after offering prayers at the winter residence of Maa Ganga Mukhwa. He was accompanied by CM Pushkar Singh Dhami.

The Uttarakhand government has initiated a Winter Tourism programme this year. Thousands of devotees have already visited the winter seats of Gangotri, Yamunotri, Kedarnath, and Badrinath. The program is aimed to promote religious tourism and boost the local economy, homestays, and tourism businesses, among others. (ANI)