Pahalgam Terror Fallout On Chardham Yatra

In what is being now widely termed as utter failure of the administration to pre-empt all types of explicit, implicit, amorous fallouts of the indiscriminate Pahalgam shoot out, --- its lingering shadows still look large in all sensitive areas of the country --- the direct effects are on the Chardham Yatra, Kailash Mansarovar Yatra.

Expectedly, Extremely Abysmal Pahalgam Terror Fallout On Current Chardham Yatra: It is so much so serious, alarming that all the tailor-made all round advance facilities fully kept 100% user-ready months in advance for the yatris of all hues, all types, all ages for their complete 24×7 fullest convenience have gone phut, awry effecting great monetary losses to the investors of all strides including the petty investors.

It is known to all and sundry that their whole year's livelihood depends on the incomes they derive out of the Chardham Yatra, its entire beginnings to the end.

{Relevantly, literally, believe it or not, the quixotic fallout of Pahalgam is having its "dreadful" effects on many areas in the country including many in the by and large varieties of ultra-affected North-East wherein anti-India is still in vogue though officially, it is pooh-poohed. But the Pahalgam killings are widely said to be have re-enthused them amply and in abundance", suggest varied reports.

Add to this, many "sensitive" states like Punjab too are reportedly poised to be gearing up to restart their '80s' stir which was frequently bloody then.

...There are more to add here but let's proceed with the current topic}.

They along with large, middle level business people with sky-high soared hopes were cent per cent hopeful, confident that they this time would earn huge returns plus profits in view of overwhelming numbers of record yatris registered well in advance for the entire Chardham Yatra.

Things resembled "more than normal" when huge numbers of record yatris began enthusiastically assembling in Haridwar to indulge in the Chardham Yatra's beginning or commencement.

The signs of "great successes of the Yatra evinced fully positive with no sign of any sort of adversity of any kind, leave aside even a minutest shade of any fallout of Pahalgam".

In any case, Pahalgam is in Jammu and Kashmir while Haridwar, Chardham are in Uttarakhand, known to all any way.

Thus, aesthetically, or, practically, there is no chance of any connection between the two places.

Further, Uttarakhand is far, far quieter, peaceful, non-violent compared to Jammu and Kashmir, agree all. Thus, there is just no question of any kind of "Kashmiriyat-ism" in Uttarakhand any way.

As it is not so with Kailash Mansarovar or Amarnath yatras as well in a way or the other.

But, that's not so if the current Kashmir-fallout on Chardham Yatra is of definite indication: It is dis-spiriting, dysfunctional, discouraging, dissimilar to verbal claims about "all's OK with Kashmir, Jammu"...The facts are to the contrary. These need to be abolished right away should there seriously, earnestly be no RPT no indiscriminate killings, tortures, kidnapping, looting, shooting et al.

Kashmir, Jammu according to Pahalgam's well-orchestrated, selective killings only go on to evince that the administrative stranglehold is not at all up to the mark in Kashmir, Jammu...

Much, much more needs to be done therein to keep both of them ultra-free.

This loud and clear message is naturally insidious in every where in the whole country and in the whole world as well, Uttarakhand naturally included in that. After all, Uttarakhand is the integral part of the country and not away from its on-date goings on, Pahalgam very much included in that. Here, 'that' mentioned here, refers to the unavoidable imbroglio.

Naturally, the Chardham Yatris-to-be are scared, nerve wrecked, tense, scared, even, full of trepidation being unsure of their remaining alive once they are up in mountains, unsure-paths considering the strong prevalent rumours of the Yatra routes too are not safe from the ultras hounding them thereby posing constant danger to the yatris.

They --- many of them --- thus think it befitting to save their lives first and then think of opting for a Chardham Yatra in the future: Jaan Hai To Chardham Yatra Bhi Hoga Warna, '0'. Abhi Jaan Bachao, Bhaago Apna Ghar...

It need not be mentioned here that the current atmosphere in the Chardham Yatra routes are that of gloom, hopelessness, haplessness.

All businesses have doomed. There is a constant fear of a Pahalgam-like attack in the Chardham Yatra routes starting from Haridwar though there is no official credence to it at all of any kind whatsoever barring a few official cautions of need for 24x7 alertness.

Yet, the numbers of the yatris are thinning with the passing hour in the day...Hotel bookings are being cancelled, advance array of facilities-bookings withdrawn etc. ...A sight of 'doom' in sight.

Under the circumstances, it is only compelling to put across that the government in the Centre in charge of the whole country including Jammu, Kashmir --- both are Centre-ruled Union Territories any way thus directly under the Centre --- must ensure utilising all "weapons" under its command all the time to keep Jammu and Kashmir in complete check so that no more any Pahalgam-like brutal killings ever taken place there.

With that, the rest of the country too remains peaceful, worry free.