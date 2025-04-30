Over 22 lakh devotees register for Char Dham Yatra 2025

Rishikesh: After the Char Dham Yatra 2025 began on Wednesday, more than 22 lakh devotees registered for the pilgrimage at Rishikesh Transit Camp in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, and headed towards their destination, said Special Duty Officer, Prajapati Natiyal.

As per Nautiyal, "special security mobile teams" have been deployed for the safety of pilgrims.

Offline registrations for the Yatra started earlier on Monday in Haridwar.

Special registration counters have been set up for individuals with disabilities, senior citizens, and foreign nationals. Additionally, 20 free registration counters have been installed, District Tourism Officer Shushil Nautiyal said.

Earlier in the morning, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered prayers at the sacred Gangotri Dham, marking the opening of the doors of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya. Later in the day, he also performed aarti at the Yamunotri temple in Shri Yamunotri Dham.

"Char Dham Yatra has begun, the portals of Gangotri and Yamunotri have opened. It is like a festival for the people of Uttarakhand. All the preparations have been done. We want the yatra to be safe, easy, and hassle-free. Various departments have made arrangements. We will be working to facilitate easy yatra for people," CM Dhami said.

In a post on X, CM Dhami wrote, "The doors of Shri Yamunotri and Shri Gangotri Dham will be opened today on Akshaya Tritiya. The Chardham Yatra 2025 begins today. May Maa Ganga-Yamuna bless you all. #AkshayaTritiya"

Meanwhile, in Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, lakhs of devotees thronged Vrindavan to catch a rare glimpse of Lord Banke Bihari's feet. This glimpse is granted only once a year on Akshaya Tritiya.

To manage the crowd and ensure safety, senior officials, including Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shailesh Pandey, District Magistrate Chandraprakash, and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shlok Kumar, visited the temple area to review preparations. A meeting was also held with temple authorities to review safety measures for devotees.

Akshaya Tritiya is one of the most auspicious days celebrated by Hindus and Jains across the country. The day is symbolic of good luck, success and fortune.

The festival is celebrated through prayer, alms-giving, and spiritual practices. The day is considered highly auspicious for starting new businesses, making investments, and purchasing gold and real estate. (ANI)