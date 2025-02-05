National Games 2025: Swati Singh Clinches Gold on Thrilling Second Day of Track Cycling

Rudrapur: The second day of track cycling at the 38th National Games in Uttarakhand brought high-octane action as cyclists battled fiercely across multiple events.

On Tuesday, the competition resulted in spectacular performances, with top athletes securing medals and making their mark in Indian cycling history.

Odisha's Swasti Singh delivered a stunning performance in the Women's Elite Individual Pursuit (3KM) event, clinching the gold medal. Maharashtra's Pooja Baban Danole followed closely to claim the silver medal, while Odisha's Rezia Devi Khoiram secured the bronze medal, as per a press release from 38th National Games.

A spectacular show of speed and precision in the Women's Elite Individual Time Trial (500M) event saw Celestina from Andaman & Nicobar taking the gold medal. Tamil Nadu's Srimathi J put up a strong fight to secure the silver medal, while Maharashtra's Shweta Balu Gunjal completed the podium with a bronze medal.

In the Men's Elite Individual Pursuit (4KM) category, Dinesh Kumar from SSCB dominated the race, clinching the gold medal. Haryana's Neeraj Kumar secured the silver medal, while Punjab's Harshveer Singh Sekhon crossed the finish line for the bronze medal.

Team events added to the excitement as the Men's Elite Team Sprint (3 Laps) witnessed Andaman & Nicobar's team securing the gold medal. The victorious squad included David Beckham, Iso, Gaurav Mondal, and Subhash Sen Gupta. Rajasthan's team, consisting of Mukesh Kumar Kaswan, Devendra Bishnoi, Ajay Pal Bishnoi, and Mahendra Bishnoi, bagged the silver medal, while Punjab's team, featuring Warishdeep Singh, Ajaypal Singh, Vishwajit Singh, and Naman Kapil, won the bronze medal.

As the 38th National Games progress, anticipation for upcoming track cycling events continues to grow. The competition is set to deliver even more exhilarating moments as cyclists push their limits in pursuit of victory. (ANI)