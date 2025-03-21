Made provision of 30 per cent reservation for women in govt jobs: U'khand CM Dhami

Dehradun: Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has described his three-year tenure as "three years of service, good governance and development" stating that various schemes that are run by his government are committed to women empowerment.

The Chief Minister stated that he has made a provision of 30 per cent horizontal reservation for women in government jobs, which is an important step towards providing equal opportunities to women and their socio-economic empowerment.

Chief Minister Dhami said that under the 'Chief Minister Mahila Swarojgar Yojana', more than 30,000 women have been provided self-employment opportunities, which has strengthened their economic condition and made them self-reliant.

On Wednesday, CM Dhami chaired a review meeting of the Agriculture, Horticulture, Cooperatives, Silk, Aromatic Plant Center, Sugarcane, and Tea Production Board at the State Secretariat in Dehradun.

Addressing reporters, the Chief Minister stated that the State government has taken forward many development works in a period of three years and new works have also been started.

Highlighting the achievements of his government, Dhami said that the unemployment rate has decreased in the state while investments have increased. He further spoke about the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC).

"Under the guidance of our Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, the state government has taken forward many development works in a period of three years. New works have also started and the Uttarakhand government is at the top on the parameters of development in the whole country. In 2020, the state came first in the ranking of NITI Aayog. The unemployment rate has come down by 4.4%. Investment has come to Uttarakhand in large amounts. Employment is being created. Many innovative works have progressed. Many historic decisions have been taken in these three years, whether it is the first implementation of Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in the country after independence or the implementation of anti-cheating law," CM Dhami told reporters. (ANI)