Locals In Uttarakhand Demand Check Of Crimes By Outsiders

Locals In Uttarakhand Demand Check Of Varied, Repertoire Of Innovative Crimes By Outsiders Crowding In The State: Fuming, perturbed, agitating locals of almost all 18 districts of Uttarakhand right away are demanding check of outsiders in Uttarakhand, their free flowing crimes by the outsiders who not only are flocking in the state in freewheeling fashion but are openly indulging in daring crimes, so far unknown in Uttarakhand state. [Here it may be clearly mentioned that the police of Uttarakhand are more than all round equipped to successfully deal with those freewheeling desperados but some how unofficially they strictly want a check of such "illegal" entities in Uttarakhand who if all, only, are polluting, spoiling the social atmosphere in the otherwise calm, cool, poised state. This should be averted at all costs, come what may, for the maintenance of the state's original non-violent status].

According to reliable sources in the Uttarakhand Police at different levels in many a district, as long as the outsiders in Uttarakhand were self-controlled in all aspects / respects, the law and order situations all throughout the state, even in its strongly unreachable areas due to their geographical, natural status, was absolutely all right with no aberration of any kind...Uttarakhand was more or less crime-free barring very rarely once in a while a crime occurence.

But surely, the crime situations in Uttarakhand was not at all as "violent", "frequent", "habitual", "revengeful", "worsening" unlike now.

Now, the psyche being known only to the criminals --- do they consider entire Uttarakhand to be easy prey?!? --- they simply, straightaway pounce upon all kinds of criminal activities, not known earlier in the state at all.

But this is not enough explanation for the local native masses of all districts of Uttarakhand to be quiet, contented. They are up in arms --- not, violently, surely, but demand wise --- in every district of the state demanding immediate check of the outsiders as also their violent criminal activities in which they are purely unaccustomed with, come what may, confide seniors in the state HQs in Dehradun. They of course do not want to be officially quoted to avoid all controversies.

But this is for sure, almost all of them agree that the state of Uttarakhand is being "crimed" by the crowding masses from out of Uttarakhand state in to this state to purposely indulge in various kinds of crimes.

At the time of writing, intense R&D is currently on to find "rational" --- not, "irrational", "draconian" --- solutions to check overtly exaggerated increase in all kinds of crimes rates in the state, its all 18 districts.

As of now, no concrete solution has yet been located, devised, articulated, rationalised but it is being assessed, very soon, new amicable solutions will be surely located to "dwarf" the "reckless outsiders swamping the state of Uttarakhand". ...Locals in Uttarakhand surely will be contended in the coming days, comment so many in know of the concerned matters.