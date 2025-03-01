Indian Army Rescues 14 from Uttarakhand Avalanche, Operations Continue

Chamoli: The Indian Army on Saturday morning said it had successfully rescued 14 more workers of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) who had got trapped under snow following the avalanche that struck near Mana village in Chamoli district of Uttarakhand, a day ago.

According to the Indian Army, search and rescue operations have been ongoing for more than 24 hours.

Indian Army’s Brig MS Dhillon said that one party of the Indian Army rescued 14 more people who were trapped in the avalanche.

"The Indian Army carried out rescue operations all through the night. One party of the Indian Army rescued 14 more people who were trapped in the avalanche. They are being taken for medical treatment, and one of them is critical," Dhillon said.

"With slight respite in the weather, three injured personnel have been evacuated from Mana to Joshimath for critical medical care through Indian Army-hired civil helicopters," Surya Command Indian Army posted on X.

Meanwhile, all available equipment and personnel are being deployed in collaboration with various agencies to assist with the rescue efforts.

So far, 47 out of 55 Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers who got trapped after the avalanche have been safely rescued.

Meanwhile, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said that four choppers of the Indian Army have joined the rescue operation.

"Of the total 55 people, 47 have been rescued from Mana. We have brought seven people to Joshimath Hospital, and they are under treatment. They are under doctors' observation. Three of them are stable...I hope that the remaining people will also be rescued soon," Chamoli DM said.

The Uttarakhand government issued helpline numbers for people seeking assistance or information regarding the avalanche. (ANI)