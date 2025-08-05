Indian Army mobilises troops to carry out rescue operations after Uttarkashi cloudburst

Uttarkashi, Aug 5 (IANS) The Indian Army has reached the Dharali area near Harsil in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district to carry out rescue operations after a devastating cloudburst washed away an entire village.

Several villagers were reported missing following the sudden surge in water levels in Kheer Gadh.

"A massive mudslide struck Dharali village in the Kheer Gadh area near Harsil, triggering a sudden flow of debris and water through the settlement," Surya Command of the Indian Army said in a post on X.

Troops of the Ibex Brigade were immediately mobilised and have reached the affected site to assess the situation and undertake rescue operations. Along with the Indian Army, police, fire department, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) reached the spot.

"Extent of damage is being ascertained and updates will follow as relief operations unfold," the Army said, adding, "The Army stands resolute in support of our citizens during this natural calamity."

Following the sudden surge in water levels, especially in Kheer Gadh near Dharali, large-scale damage was reported in the local market area.

Authorities have urged locals to maintain a safe distance from the riverbanks and ensure the safety of children and livestock.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed deep concern over the disaster and assured that relief efforts were being carried out on a war footing.

"The news of heavy damage caused by a cloudburst in the Dharali (Uttarkashi) region is extremely sad and distressing. SDRF, NDRF, district administration, and other related teams are engaged in relief and rescue operations on a war footing," CM Dhami said in a post on X.

"I am in constant contact with senior officials, and the situation is being closely monitored. I pray to God for everyone's safety," he added.

While official confirmation on casualties remains awaited, the search for the missing is ongoing.

