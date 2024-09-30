India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2024 begins in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand: The 8th edition of the India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise, KAZIND-2024, commenced Monday at the Surya Foreign Training Node in Auli, Uttarakhand.

This joint exercise will run from September 30 to October 13, 2024, and aims to strengthen military cooperation between the two nations, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated in an official press release.

The Indian Armed Forces are represented by 120 personnel, primarily from a battalion of the KUMAON Regiment of the Indian Army. Additional personnel from other arms and services, as well as the Indian Air Force, are also participating.

On the Kazakh side, the contingent mainly consists of personnel from the Kazakhstan Land Forces and Airborne Assault Troopers, underscoring their commitment to enhancing bilateral military relations.

KAZIND has been an annual exercise since its inception in 2016, serving as a key platform for both nations to share tactical knowledge, improve coordination, and build stronger ties between their military forces, the press release by the MEA stated.

The joint drills typically focus on a range of operations, including counter-terrorism strategies, peacekeeping efforts, and humanitarian assistance in natural disaster scenarios.

The previous edition of KAZIND took place in Otar, Kazakhstan, from October 30 to November 11, 2023, further strengthening the longstanding defence partnership between the two countries.

Over the years, KAZIND has evolved into a crucial exercise that enhances mutual trust and understanding between the Indian and Kazakh armed forces, allowing both sides to improve their interoperability and coordination in combat and non-combat situations.

The Ministry of Defence, which announced the commencement of the exercise, emphasised that KAZIND-2024 will continue the tradition of fostering deep defence cooperation and understanding between India and Kazakhstan, the MEA stated in its press release.

This year's edition will further solidify their ability to collaborate effectively in joint military operations and share best practices in the field.

