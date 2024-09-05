IAF Helicopter Evacuates Four Critically Injured Patients From Puh—Sumdo Valley Of Uttarakhand

Dehradun: An Indian Air orce helicopter evacuated four critically injured patients from the Puh-Sumdo Valley of Uttarakhand after their vehicle fell into a gorge on Thursday morning.

The IAF said the evacuation was carried out using the Mi17 V5 helicopter. The rescue operation was a typical joint operation, said the IAF.

The Indian Army jawans had lifted the survivors from the crash site to the Karcham helipad. Then they were swiftly airlifted by an IAF helicopter with in-flight medical aid to Shimla, the Indian Air Force said. —ANI